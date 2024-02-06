Win Game Day with Easy Hosting Hacks

MISSION, Kan., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) If hosting isn't your specialty but you've been named quarterback of the game day party, don't let the pressure overwhelm you. Coming through in clutch moments starts with a good game plan and plenty of prep work in the days ahead.

As someone who prefers to host TV shows over parties, football, food and reality TV star Jesse Palmer is all about making game day better with a better bowl of guacamole made with fresh Avocados From Mexico because they are always good and guac and game day are a winning combination. As a self-proclaimed "reluctant host," Palmer recommends these hosting tips for keeping your head in the game.

Spice Up Your Spread with a Customizable Guac Bar

Just about every watch party has a picky eater or someone who can't handle heat. Let guests create their own plates with a guac bar, starting with a base of mashed Avocados From Mexico, lime and salt. Then set out bowls with all the mix-ins, including onions, jalapenos, fruit, crunchy toppings, chips and more.

Get Your Shopping Done in Advance

Save yourself the last-minute stress by avoiding shopping on the day of the game. Buying your ingredients ahead of time can help reduce anxiety and give avocados time to ripen for a better bowl of guacamole. If you need to speed up ripening, place avocados in a paper bag with a banana or full bowl of uncooked rice. Another solution: Place them in an area with plenty of sunlight. You can also keep an avocado fresh longer and slow down the ripening process by putting ripe avocados in the fridge.

Bring Fans Together – Away From the TV

Guac brings people together, but for someone who just wants to watch the game, there are few things worse than people gathering directly in front of the TV. Keep the diehard fans happy – and the end zone clear – by placing a "help yourself" station of high-traffic snacks, like Jesse's Spicy Guac, away from the screen.

Enlist the Help of Artificial Intelligence for Recipe Inspiration

If you're not a chef, it's no problem. Try GuacAImole, an AI-powered recipe tool created by Avocados From Mexico. Snap a photo of the ingredients you have and upload to betterbowl.ai then leave the rest up to AI. This first-of-its-kind tool can provide you with easy recipe ideas using what you already have on hand.

Send Guests Off When You Want

Just remember, it's your party and you can end it when you want – especially if your team loses. Give guests to-go boxes and start packing up leftovers when it's time to wind down the after-party. If you need to get aggressive, just bust out the vacuum or other cleaning supplies that signal it's time for your party's final whistle.

To find more game day hosting hacks and recipe inspiration, visit AvocadosFromMexico.com.

Jesse's Spicy Guac
Servings: 8

4          Avocados From Mexico, halved, pitted and peeled
1          tablespoon lime juice
1          tablespoon onion, minced
2          tablespoons jalapenos with seeds, minced, plus additional for garnish
1/4       teaspoon salt

In large bowl, mash avocados until chunky-smooth.

Fold in lime juice, onions, jalapenos with seeds and salt until well combined.

Garnish with extra jalapenos for spicy touch.

Michael French
[email protected]
1-888-824-3337
editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate

News Releases in Similar Topics

