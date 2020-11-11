Win Money for School in Live Interactive Webinar on Successfully Fundraising with GooseChase Digital Scavenger Hunts

K-12 Clothing Webinar: "Turn Your School Fundraising from Mission Impossible to Mission Possible," on Nov. 17, 2020. Tweet this

Host of the webinar and co-founder and advisor of K-12 Clothing, Debora Jones is joined by guests Rebecca Yaffa, Director of Customer Experience at GooseChase Adventures and Account Executive Joe Denomme. GooseChase is an online platform that helps organizers create and run digital scavenger hunt experiences through players' mobile devices.

Attendees should download the GooseChase app to their Apple or Android phone for maximum play value. Panelists will take you through how to plan your event, get maximum attendees, create fun and interesting missions, and many ways you can fundraise effectively for your school. This opportunity will not be available after the live session although the tips can be downloaded at any time.

Rebecca loves helping customers to run amazing and engaging scavenger hunts. She manages the customer support team and works to make sure all customers who interact with GooseChase have the best possible experience. Since graduating from Wilfrid Laurier University's Business Administration program, she has worked with nonprofits and tech startups in customer support and event planning.

Joe considers himself the voice of the customer and has spent his career creating exceptional customer experiences in events, retail, and financial products. His main goal is to understand your vision and help you bring your dream hunt to life. In addition to his work with GooseChase, he coaches minor hockey in Toronto and is passionate about building positive team cultures and having fun while crushing your goals.

Debora is a PTA mom and lawyer turned business executive excited about helping educational organizations achieve their goals. She brings two decades of business experience in sales, marketing, and operations to the education sector. As co-founder and advisor to K-12 Clothing, Debora focuses on strategic growth initiatives to propel K-12 Clothing into a leading role in the K-12 apparel market.

To register for the free webinar, go to:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5959283064116499215

About K-12 Clothing

K-12 Clothing is a PTA-Dad created full-service apparel company focused on providing high quality school apparel while increasing access to educational resources through fundraising in schools. K-12 Clothing offers schools uniforms, team uniforms, school spirit wear, and school staff uniforms at a competitive price. Offering a variety of brands, a diverse set of products, and a wide range of sizes all online simplifies the apparel process, allowing schools to avoid order and inventory management. With fundraising built in, schools can leverage the platform to support various initiatives at their school. For more information, visit https://www.k12clothing.com/ and connect on LinkedIn.

About SquadLocker

SquadLocker uses innovative technologies to reinvent the way sports leagues, teams, and schools design and purchase customized gear, including uniforms, spirit wear, and other apparel. Offering market-leading brands, the company manages the entire process – from instant online store creation to free graphic artwork assistance as well as decoration, production, and fulfilment – from its wholly-owned manufacturing facility. This makes it easier for league organizers and school administrators to manage sports and school programs, while coaches and teachers can spend more time mentoring and inspiring athletes and students. For more information, visit: www.squadlocker.com and connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

