Win the battle against scab and other wheat diseases with an 8.2 oz/A rate of Prosaro

ST. LOUIS, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cereal diseases like scab affect grain quality and yield and rob wheat growers of profitability year after year. But growers can fight back and win with Prosaro® fungicide. The timely application of the 8.2 oz/A rate of Prosaro provides long-lasting protection against scab and other diseases, even under the heaviest disease pressure, for higher grain quality, yield and profitability.

Scab develops during the flowering and early grain fill stages. Fields are most susceptible when the following conditions are present:

Temperatures range between 77-86° Fahrenheit

Overcast days

High humidity

Recent rainfalls / Prolonged dews

"With scab, there will be premature bleaching on a portion of or the entire head. You may also see a pink or orange mold growing at the base of the spikelets," explained Kevin Thorsness, Bayer technical service representative and one of the Bayer Cereal Experts. "A timely foliar fungicide application is critical to prevent scab development when environmental conditions are favorable for disease development."

The Bayer Cereals Experts recommend an 8.2 oz/A rate application of Prosaro fungicide at the early flowering (Feekes 10.5.1) stage as conditions become favorable for disease development.

"Applying Prosaro at 8.2 oz/A during optimal scab conditions protects the plant health from foliar and head diseases," said Thorsness. "Applying a fungicide at earlier stages, like Feekes 10.3, could result in lower yields and higher DON (deoxynivalenol) levels as compared to application at the recommended 10.5.1 timing."

Higher Yields

Field trials have shown that Prosaro at 8.2 oz/A, applied at the early flowering stage, can result in an average yield increase of 8 bu/A of spring wheat over untreated acres.

"Trials indicated an average increase of an additional 2.5 bushels per acre with Prosaro at 8.2 oz/A on top of the 5.5 average bushel increase with the 6.5 oz/A rate. That's about a 3-to-1 ROI," said Thorsness. "In winter wheat, Prosaro at 8.2 oz/A had an average yield increase of 13 bu/A more than untreated fields."

With Prosaro, growers get unsurpassed disease control and fast action that lasts from the No. 1 scab reducer for higher grain quality, yield and profit potential.

To learn more about Prosaro and how it helps maximize grain quality, yield and profit potential, contact your local Bayer Cereal Expert or local retailer or visit Prosaro.us.

