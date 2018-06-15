Win The Perfect Atlanta Get Together With Clarion Hotels

"Guests love the Clarion brand's welcoming environment, bars, restaurants and event spaces, which offer the perfect opportunity to Get Together and connect in person," said Caragh McLaughlin, head of domestic brand management for Clarion, Choice Hotels. "The new Clarion Inn & Suites Atlanta Downtown hotel is located near many iconic attractions, so guests can experience the city's southern hospitality and rich history first-hand, like the story behind the world's most famous beverage brand at the World of Coca-Cola."

The 2018 Meet Me at Clarion winner and their five guests will receive:

A three-night stay at the Clarion Inn & Suites Atlanta Downtown hotel from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2018 .

. VIP experiences by Coca Cola, including tours of the World of Coca-Cola and the Georgia Aquarium.

Spend a day at the Taste of Atlanta, the city's hottest food and wine festival.

Southern soulful specialties at the hotel's historic Paschal's Restaurant.

Round-trip airfare.

Additional Atlanta experiences to personalize the getaway.

