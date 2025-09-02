WINAIR & WCS UNVEIL NEW CARGO PARTNERSHIP TO STRENGTHEN TRADE ACROSS THE CARIBBEAN

Effective September 1st, WCS rolled out Total Cargo Management (TCM) services across Winair's expansive and niche island network, bringing streamlined cargo access to businesses, communities, and individual shippers. The new collaboration will help drive regional growth, fuel intra-island commerce, and connect local markets directly to the U.S., Europe, South America, Asia, and the Middle East.

"This is about more than cargo—it's about economic momentum for the Caribbean," said Zul (Muhammad Zulkarnain), Chairman of WCS. "With Winair's trusted regional presence and WCS's global reach, we're creating a seamless supply chain that gives Caribbean businesses a direct gateway to the world. Winair is an historically significant airline in the region, and we are excited and honored to partner with them."

From time-sensitive medical shipments to high-demand hospitality goods, the new system is designed to serve the core industries that power the region—tourism, healthcare, eCommerce, and beyond. Daily cargo service via Winair's aircraft will now be supported by WCS's broader global fleet of over 400 aircraft, ensuring reliable movement of goods within the islands and internationally.

"This is a transformational step for Winair and the communities we serve," said Hans van de Velde, CEO of Winair. "By expanding our cargo services with WCS, we're not only improving trade—we're helping our islands thrive."

Cargo operations under the new agreement are set to begin in mid August, with full support for regional logistics, cargo booking, and customer onboarding. More information can be found here: https://world-cs.com/en .

About Winair

Winair is a regional airline based in Sint Maarten, providing safe, reliable, and efficient air transport services to 17 Caribbean destinations. With over 60 years of service, Winair is known for its vital role in regional connectivity and its commitment to economic development in the Caribbean.

About WCS – World Cargo Solutions

WCS is a leading global cargo management company that partners with airlines to provide Total Cargo Management and related services to build a seamless air cargo community. With a network of over 400 aircraft and operations across six continents, WCS brings innovation, transparency, and efficiency to air cargo logistics worldwide.

SOURCE World Cargo Solutions