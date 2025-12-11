World Cargo Solutions Partners with SalamAir to Lead Network-Wide Total Cargo Management

MUSCAT, Oman, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With a strategic vision to expand its cargo network, SalamAir, Oman's Low-Cost Carrier, has signed a 5-year agreement with World Cargo Solutions DMCC (WCS) to provide Total Cargo Management services for its entire cargo network. This partnership marks a significant step towards SalamAir's mission to enhance and strengthen its customer service excellence and enhance the efficiency of its cargo operations across all Markets.

World Cargo Solutions X Salam Air — Signing Ceremony SalamAir

The collaboration will enhance SalamAir's existing cargo operations, whilst offering customers more choices, improved connectivity, and reliable service across a global network. Moreover, this partnership will enable SalamAir Cargo to extend its reach across all continents, capitalizing on WCS's established global network of airlines and logistics partners. It also supports Oman's import and export growth, contributing to the development of the nation's logistics and trade sectors in line with Oman Vision 2040.

Steven Allen, Chief Commercial Officer of SalamAir, commented:

"Partnering with WCS marks another milestone in our journey to strengthen SalamAir's position as a competitive and reliable player in the air cargo market. As Oman's Low-Cost Carrier, we are proud to align our growth strategy with the country's logistics ambitions under Vision 2040, supporting trade, industry, and connectivity on a global scale. Through this collaboration, we will enhance our cargo reach and provide customers with wider access to international markets through a trusted and experienced global network."

Nilan Gunatilaka, acting Chief Executive Officer and Chief Commercial Officer of World Cargo Solutions DMCC, added:

"We are delighted to partner with SalamAir and bring our Total Cargo Management expertise to support the airline's expanding operations. We aim to deliver efficient, transparent, and innovative cargo solutions that strengthen SalamAir's market presence and benefit customers across all continents. This collaboration allows us to combine our global experience with SalamAir's ambitious growth strategy, enabling optimized cargo performance, improved connectivity, and greater value for its partners and clients."

This partnership reinforces SalamAir's commitment to expanding its cargo capacity and creating sustainable growth opportunities for Oman's aviation and logistics sectors. By combining operational efficiency with a customer-focused approach, SalamAir continues to strengthen its role as a key enabler of connectivity, trade, and economic diversification, delivering on its vision to empower travelers and business beyond boundaries. With plans to expand its fleet over the coming years, this collaboration affirms SalamAir`s strategic focus on enhancing both passenger and cargo operations across regional and international markets.

About SalamAir

SalamAir, Oman's low-cost carrier, commenced operations in 2017 and currently operates a fleet of 15 Airbus A320/A321 aircraft, with over 80 daily flights. SalamAir expects to carry over 4 million passengers in 2025, a 25% increase from the 3.2 million passengers carried in 2024. In February 2025, SalamAir announced an order for 10 additional aircraft, aiming to grow its fleet to 25 aircraft by 2028. For more information about SalamAir, please visit www.salamair.com Follow SalamAir on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and our WhatsApp Channel or, scan the code for our LinkTree.

About World Cargo Solutions

World Cargo Solutions DMCC (WCS) provides integrated Total Cargo Management services on behalf of airlines, specializing in outsourced cargo department management. WCS currently manages a combined fleet of over 400 aircraft worldwide covering more than 1050 cargo sectors, paired with dedicated scheduled freighter services, trucking and warehouse infrastructure investments, and real-time AI-powered online booking tools for customers and partners.

