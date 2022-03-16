Winbond extends code storage capacity of its ultra-low power 1.2V SPI NOR Flash family with launch of new 64Mb part

Winbond was the first Flash memory manufacturer to introduce a 1.2V SPI NOR Flash device, which operates over an extended 1.14V-1.6V supply-voltage range for compatibility with a single alkaline AA battery cell's output-voltage profile. By extending the 1.2V NOR Flash family to include a 64Mb part, Winbond addresses the requirements of smart devices with a larger code footprint. The new W25Q64NE is available for sampling and offer small package size like USON8-3x4 and WLCSP in industry-standard packages and pin-outs.

Product Features

The Winbond 1.2V parts reduce active mode power consumption by a third compared to equivalent 1.8V devices. Typically, 99% of total power consumption in mobile and wearable devices is in active mode, so using Winbond's 1.2V NOR Flash parts, manufacturers of devices with a very small battery – such as True Wireless earbuds or fitness wristbands – can extend run-time between battery charges.

Winbond said: "Battery run-time has become a crucial differentiating factor in consumer purchase decisions for new product types such as wireless earbuds and smartwatches. This means that the new W25Q64NE gives manufacturers of these devices an instant way to add value to their products."

In active Read mode at an operating frequency of 50MHz, a 1.8V SpiFlash part's operating current of 4mA results in power consumption of 7.2mW. Operating at 1.2V and drawing the same Read mode current of 4mA at 50MHz, the W25Q64NE's power consumption is just 4.8mW, providing an instant 33% power saving by replacing 1.8V flash.

Apart from power saving, a new system design also offers additional benefits. As the SoC process evolves to more advanced technology, the I/O voltage of new generation SoC is becoming lower than 1.8V and will require a level-shifter to connect to a traditional 1.8V/3V SPI Flash. This results in additional costs and adds to the complexity of the system design. By using a 1.2V Flash, the SoC can connect directly to the SPI Flash without a level shifter, reducing the BOM cost and PCB space. Overall, the benefits of 1.2V Flash can optimise the system design and cost.

The standard SPI NOR interface offers great performance with a maximum data transfer rate of 42MB/s. Its flexible architecture includes 4KB sectors with uniform sector and block Erase.

About Winbond

Winbond Electronics Corporation is a total memory solution provider. The Company provides customer-driven memory solutions backed by the expert capabilities of product design, R&D, manufacturing, and sales services. Winbond's product portfolio, consisting of Specialty DRAM, Mobile DRAM, Code Storage Flash, and TrustME® Secure Flash, is widely used by tier-1 customers in communication, consumer electronics, automotive and industrial, and computer peripheral markets. Winbond is headquartered in Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP), and it has subsidiaries in the USA, Japan, Israel, China and Hong Kong, and Germany. Based on Taichung and new Kaohsiung 12-inch fabs in Taiwan, Winbond keeps pace to develop in-house technologies to provide high-quality memory IC products.

Winbond is a registered trademark of Winbond Electronics Corporation. All other trademarks and copyrights mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

