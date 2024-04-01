Winbond extends its secure flash family with new memory densities, PQC support and secure supply chain management

TAICHUNG, Taiwan, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Winbond Electronics Corporation, a leading global supplier of semiconductor memory solutions, today unveils the latest extension of TrustME® Secure Flash W77Q family with 256Mb, 512Mb and 1Gb devices. These ground-breaking secure flash devices are the first in the market implementing Leighton–Micali Signature (LMS) algorithm for PQC (Post Quantum Cryptography), a critical enhancement for securing connected IoT edge devices used in commercial, industrial and server segments.

PQC (Post Quantum Cryptography) is considered crucial as it replaces classical cryptographic algorithms that are no longer considered to be safe in lieu of Quantum Computers. Governments and security analysts portray 2030 as the year traditional cryptography will become obsolete. In response, US NSA and UK NCSC have adopted LMS as the preferred PQC algorithms for digitally signing and authenticating firmware and software updates. Compliance with the new CNSA 2.0 guidelines for software and firmware signing is expected by 2025, with a complete transition mandated by 2030.

The newly released TrustME® W77Q series in densities of 256Mb, 512Mb, 1Gb are the cutting-edge technology, supporting asymmetric key cryptography algorithm and enabling devices to facilitate both Secure OTA with asymmetric PQC signatures and Secure Supply chain via LMS-OTS (NIST 800-208). Winbond is proud to be the first memory vendor to integrate PQC, meeting the emerging regulations requirements and setting a new standard in the industry. These devices are optimally designed for applications in Industrial IoT, networking, servers, and critical infrastructure applications.

These new W77Q devices support high-performance Quad-SPI at 166MHz, extended Replay Protected Monotonic Counters (RPMC) with 8 counters for PC based implementation. The 512Mb and 1Gb devices enable simultaneous read and write option enhancing operational efficiency for software OTA operation.

Winbond's W77Q Secure Flash is backward compatible with the popular W25Q family and comes equipped with an arsenal of features designed to ensure platform security:

Moreover, these security features are designed to meet the stringent certification requirements of Common Criteria, SESIP, and FIPS 140-3, underscoring our commitment to providing secure and reliable memory solutions.

"PQC represents the future of secure communications in the face of rapidly advancing quantum computing technologies. Our latest TrustME® W77Q devices are not just products, they are a testament to Winbond's commitment to innovation and security in an ever-evolving digital world," said Winbond. "By being the first memory to integrate the PQC algorithm, we are setting a new industry standard, ensuring our clients are equipped with the most advanced and secure memory solutions available."

These new W77Q secure flash devices are optimized for consumer IoT, Industrial IoT, critical infrastructure equipment, MFP, Industrial PC and server applications. W77Q 256Mb, 512Mb and 1Gb samples are available now. For more information on Winbond's secure products and solutions, please visit: https://www.winbond.com/hq/product/trustme

