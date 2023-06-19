TAICHUNG, Taiwan , June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winbond Electronics Corporation, a leading global supplier of semiconductor memory solutions, today announced the 8Mb 3V NOR W25Q80RV, the first of a new family of high performance, small form factor serial flash devices with higher read performance addressing the requirement of connected edge devices used in industrial and consumer applications.

Winbond introduces the next generation 8Mb Serial Flash for edge devices in space constrained IoT applications

This 8Mb density Serial Flash produced in Winbond's own 12-inch wafer fabrication facility is manufactured using the latest generation of 58nm technology and is significantly smaller in size compared to its predecessor which was built using 90nm technology. The KGD (Known Good Die) and WLCSP (Wafer Level Chip Scale Package) versions of this latest device are ideal for use in variety of small-form-factor IoT devices.

"The Internet of Things is expanding to 50 billion connected devices by 2023," said Alan Niebel, president of WebFeet Research, an independent market-research firm. "Winbond's 3V 8Mb Serial Flash is suitable for both automotive and IoT segments. Overall, IoT is poised to grow in this new connected world with all shipments of Serial Flash totaling 12.9B units worldwide by 2027".

The company has been supporting the requirements of customers using the 8Mb Serial Flash with the existing generation of W25QxxDV series for several years in applications including instrumentation, networking, PC, printer, automotive and gaming. Now the time has come to support these applications to include new use-cases such as wireless connectivity with KGD and WLCSP solutions in advanced technology and with smaller lead frame packages.

Winbond is a high-volume provider of KGD solutions for more than 10 years. KGDs are fully baked and tested to have the same reliability level as packaged products. They are ideal for stacking with MCUs or SoCs requiring high-speed flash access. With faster read speed to enhance system performance, faster programing for efficient manufacturing and firmware OTA (Over-the-Air) update coupled with the smaller form factor aspect of SIP (system-in-package), this new 8Mb flash provides greater value for a variety of embedded systems.

The W25Q80RV supports all popular single/dual/quad/QPI commands and read modes. It is ideal for executing code (XIP) directly from flash as well as code shadowing to RAM. This device operates on a single 2.7V to 3.6V power supply with power-down current down to 1μA. The flash is organized as small 4KB sectors which allow for greater flexibility and storage efficiency in applications that require code, data and parameter storage. SPI clock frequencies of up to 133MHz Single Data Rate and 66MHz Double Data Rate are supported. The Read Command Bypass Mode allows for faster memory access with as few as 8-clocks of instruction-overhead to read a 24-bit address, allowing for true XIP (execute in place) operation.

"Winbond is proud and committed to innovate and differentiate by designing our Serial Flash KGD and WLCSP solutions for use in specialized applications requiring small-form-factor and non-volatile storage for MCUs and SoCs," said Jackson Huang, Flash Product Marketing Vice President, Winbond. "We continue to work closely with customers and add value for their next-generation embedded solutions."

W25Q80RV is available now. This will be followed by other densities in the family. For specific details, please visit www.winbond.com.

About Winbond

Winbond Electronics Corporation is a leading global supplier of semiconductor memory solutions. The Company provides customer-driven memory solutions backed by the expert capabilities of product design, R&D, manufacturing, and sales services. Winbond's product portfolio, consisting of Specialty DRAM, Mobile DRAM, Code Storage Flash, and TrustME® Secure Flash, is widely used by tier-1 customers in communication, consumer electronics, automotive and industrial, and computer peripheral markets. Winbond is headquartered in Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP), and it has subsidiaries in the USA, Japan, Israel, China, Hong Kong, and Germany. Based on Taichung and Kaohsiung 12-inch fabs in Taiwan, Winbond keeps pace to develop in-house technologies to provide high-quality memory IC products.

