Winbond TrustME® W77Q Secure Flash Obtains Common Criteria EAL2 and ISO 26262 ASIL-C Ready Certifications

W77Q Secure Flash comes in a densities of 16Mb, 32Mb – available now, 64Mb and 128Mb will be available in Q4'2021. W77Q operates at a frequency of 66MHz in Double Transfer Rate mode and 133MHz in Single Transfer Rate mode. It features standard single/dual/quad/QPI serial peripheral interface (SPI), as well as industry-standard packages and pin-outs to facilitate their uses as a drop-in replacement for non-secure SPI NOR Flash devices. W77Q Secure Flash is capable of retaining data for over 20 years and can perform 100,000 Program/Erase cycles with a wide operating temperature range of -40°C to 105°C.

Security Features

Complementary to the host chip, W77Q Secure Flash provides the security features of secure boot code storage and authentication, secure firmware update, remote attestation for building platform Root of Trust and firmware resiliency. These outstanding security features are enabled by the below security functions from the perspectives of protection, detection, and recovery:

Data confidentiality

Data and command authentication

Code integrity protection

Replay protection

Cryptographically secured write protection

Secure code update with rollback protection

DICE-like attestation mechanism

Authenticated Watchdog Timer with an optional hardware reset output

Secure firmware over-the-air update, via an end-to-end secure channel between an update authority (a.k.a. OTA server) and the W77Q even when the host processor or SoC has been compromised.

"Since its launch, the W77Q family has proven very successful in the IoT market segment. With ISO26262 ASIL-C Ready certification, it will extend the utility of W77Q Secure Flash to the automotive sector to meet the increasing importance of the hardware and software security in vehicle designs. The W77Q family has been designed to fulfill that role perfectly," said Winbond.

"SGS Brightsight congratulates Winbond on obtaining the certifications of this versatile secure memory product. With Common Criteria and ISO 26262 certifications, this product is ready for deployment in multiple markets. We look forward to continuing our cooperation with Winbond," said Kai-Fan Chang, COO Asia at SGS Brightsight.

About Winbond

Winbond Electronics Corporation is a leading global supplier of semiconductor memory solutions. The Company provides customer-driven memory solutions backed by the expert capabilities of product design, R&D, manufacturing, and sales services. Winbond's product portfolio, consisting of Specialty DRAM, Mobile DRAM, Code Storage Flash, and TrustME® Secure Flash, is widely used by tier-1 customers in communication, consumer electronics, automotive and industrial, and computer peripheral markets. Winbond is headquartered in Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP), and it has subsidiaries in the USA, Japan, Israel, China, Hong Kong, and Germany. Based on Taichung and new Kaohsiung 12-inch fabs in Taiwan, Winbond keeps pace to develop in-house technologies to provide high-quality memory IC products.

TrustME® is a trademark of Winbond Electronics Corporation. All other product names that appear in this material are for identification purposes only and are acknowledged trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

