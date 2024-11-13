Winchester Carlisle Companies Welcomes Chief Financial Officer

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Winchester Carlisle Companies, a Dallas-based holding company that invests in diversified real estate businesses across Texas, and the parent company of Ameritex Homes, Dunhill Homes, Carlisle Title, and Realty Commerce, announces a significant leadership appointment.

Landon Hood has joined as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Landon Hood joins Winchester Carlisle from a noteworthy background in the homebuilding industry where he held positions in finance and operational leadership. Mr. Hood graduated from the University of Missouri – Columbia with both a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Accounting, is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), and serves as Vice President/Secretary of the Dallas Builders Association. In his role as CFO, Mr. Hood will focus on strengthening the company's financial operations, optimizing budgetary practices, and fostering fiscal strategies that support sustainable growth.

"The addition of Landon to our executive team comes on the heels of our relaunch of Dunhill Homes and marks a transformative phase for Winchester Carlisle, underscoring our commitment to sustainable growth as we focus on our homebuilding business," said Tara Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Winchester Carlisle Companies. "Landon's experience will be instrumental to building upon our strong organizational foundation and propelling the companies to the next stages of success."

In addition to the several existing communities across North and Central Texas, Dunhill Homes has recently broken ground on Estate Series communities in Weatherford, Waxahachie, and the Midlothian area. The Dunhill Estate Series boasts large, open floor plans, premium finishes, and upgraded architectural features, delivering the feel of a custom-built home. Starting in the $500,000s, Estate Series homes are built on one-to-two acre lots and are semi-customizable with upgrades and options like premium countertops, designer lighting, and other personalized design touches.

About Dunhill Homes

Dunhill Homes® is a renowned, multi-award-winning homebuilder with a history of more than 15 years of excellence in homebuilding. Dunhill Homes is known for its quality craftsmanship and beautiful design and is dedicated to delivering an elevated living experience and exceptional value to homebuyers across a range of price points and different stages of life. For more information, visit www.dunhillhomes.com. It feels good to be home™

About Winchester Carlisle Companies

Winchester Carlisle is a Dallas-based holding company that invests in diversified real estate businesses, and assets across Texas. The firm holds $385 million+ of investments across a broad range of real estate assets. With over 60 dedicated associates across a broad range of real estate enterprises, Winchester Carlisle brings local experience, national knowledge, in-depth expertise and uncompromising excellence to every business venture. For more information, visit www.winchestercarlisle.com.

