Winchester Holding Group had Generated HKD8.9 Million Sales Turnover by our CEO Simon Wu

HONG KONG, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winchester Holding Group (OTC PINK: WCHS) today announced the company completed sales transaction HKD$9.2 Million in sale revenue in early of September 2023 for reselling luxury vehicles name "New Gunther Werks Porsche 911" to our high-profile customer in Hong Kong. Although we generated not significance profit in this transaction.

Our CEO said our Group has sound background in the network for supercar sale and purchase. We able to finance the purchase and concluded sales during the downtrend economy.

