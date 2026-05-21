Wincomm Secures Computex Best Choice Award for Three Consecutive Years (2024-2026), Leading the Future of AI-Powered Medical Solutions

HSINCHU, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wincomm Corporation, a global leader in medical and industrial computing, is proud to announce it has achieved a prestigious milestone by winning the Computex Best Choice Award (BC Award) for three consecutive years from 2024 to 2026. This hat-trick of accolades, earned at Asia's premier ICT exhibition, underscores Wincomm's relentless innovation and leadership in the Digital Health and Medical All-in-One (AIO) PC sectors.

A Legacy of Innovation: 2024–2026 Award Highlights

Over the past three years, Wincomm has consistently introduced revolutionary medical solutions that address the evolving needs of modern healthcare:

2024: WMP-22P/24P Series — Recognized for pandemic protection and mobility, this workstation featured a fanless design with a built-in hot-swappable battery. It addressed the critical need for digital healthcare expansion and secure data backup in rural deployments.

2025: WMP-27T-PIS — Honored in the Digital Health Category, this 27-inch 4K UHD workstation redefined intelligent surgery. Powered by the Intel 13th Gen Core i7 processor, it delivered real-time AI-enhanced imaging and featured a 95% MRSA-resistant antimicrobial housing.

2026: WMP-2xU Series — The latest winner, the WMP-2xU "Smart Mobile Medical Workstation," successfully broke computing and mobility bottlenecks. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra AI PC platform, it delivers 22.5 TOPS of AI power—a 300% performance boost over previous generations—while integrating a pioneering 3R sustainability strategy.

Breaking Boundaries in AI and Sustainability

The 2026 award-winning WMP-2xU embodies Wincomm's commitment to "AI Power and 3R Sustainability". In an ultra-lightweight 6.8kg chassis, the workstation provides over 12 hours of continuous operation via side-access hot-swappable batteries. Furthermore, Wincomm has advanced healthcare ESG by fully implementing Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle (3R) strategies, utilizing PVC-free materials and recyclable pulp packaging.

"Winning the Best Choice Award for three years running represents our continued dominance in medical innovation," stated by HY Chiou, CEO of Wincomm. "From mobility and hygiene to high-performance AI and ESG, we are dedicated to providing hospitals with foundational tools that deliver precision and trust at every touchpoint".

About Wincomm Corporation

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Wincomm Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of medical and industrial computing solutions. Its product portfolio includes medical-grade touch computers, monitors, and peripherals, as well as rugged industrial systems designed for harsh environments. Wincomm serves global markets in smart healthcare, factory automation, transportation, and petrochemical industries, with a commitment to innovation, reliability, and compliance with international standards including ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and IECEx, ATEX, C1D2/C2D2 certification. For more information, visit www.wincomm.com.tw or follow Wincomm on LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Wincomm Corporation