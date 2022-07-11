Wind Turbine Components Market Size to Grow by USD 27.72 Billion, 58% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

Jul 11, 2022, 04:40 ET
NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Wind turbines harness wind power to convert it into energy. Wind turbine components include converters, gearboxes, generators, nacelles, rotor blades, rotor hubs, towers, transformers, and other components, which are required for the effective functioning of wind turbines.
The wind turbine components market size is expected to grow by USD from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.42% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
The wind turbine components market report covers the following areas:
- Wind turbine components market size
- Wind turbine components market trends
- Wind turbine components market industry analysis
- Application
- Onshore: The onshore segment will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the reducing cost of power generated by onshore wind power plants and innovations, which have helped in the commercialization of advanced technologies.
- Offshore
- Geography
- APAC: The region will account for 58% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as rapid growth of the global wind power market. Moreover, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in regions. China and India are the key countries for the wind turbine components market in APAC.
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the wind turbine components market, including Dongfang Electric Corp., General Electric Co., ISHIBASHI Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sinoma Science & Technology Co. Ltd., Suzlon Energy Ltd., Vestas Wind System AS, Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- Dongfang Electric Corp. - The company design and manufacture of wind power generating units and their components in both onshore and offshore fields.
- General Electric Co. - 1.7-100/103 Wind Turbine, 1.85-87 Wind Turbine, 1.85-82.5 Wind Turbine, 2.75-120 Wind Turbine, 2.0-2.5 Platform, 3.2-103 Wind Turbine, 3.2-3.8 MW Platform, and 4.8-158 Wind Turbine.
- ISHIBASHI Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - The company offers wind-turbine gearbox used in wind turbines such as MWT-300(300kW) and S2.5-90(2500kW).
- Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co. Ltd. - The company offers wind turbine generator system platform known as MY1.5/2.0MW.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist wind turbine components market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the wind turbine components market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the wind turbine components market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wind turbine components market vendors
Wind Turbine Components Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.42%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 27.72 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.47
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 58%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Germany, India, and Spain
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Dongfang Electric Corp., General Electric Co., ISHIBASHI Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sinoma Science & Technology Co. Ltd., Suzlon Energy Ltd., Vestas Wind System AS, Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
