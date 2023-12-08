Wind Turbine Decommissioning Services Market to increase by USD 1.72 billion during 2023-2028, Significant reductions in LCOE due to reduced capital costs to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wind turbine decommissioning services market size is expected to grow by USD 1.72 billion between 2023 and 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 13.86% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Application (Onshore and Offshore), Type (Large, Medium, and Small), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wind Turbine Decommissioning Services Market 2024-2028

The significant reductions in LCOE due to reduced capital costs drive market growth. LCOE for wind power comprises the installation costs as well as the capacity factor of the energy production. Since onshore wind power is competing strongly with conventional power technologies, there is expected to be a shift in focus to technological developments in the offshore segment to command margins. Owing to the decreasing LCOE, the decommissioning cost thus, accounts for a smaller proportion. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a Free PDF Sample

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the wind turbine decommissioning services market: A1Wind, Aggreko Plc, Belson Steel and Scrap, Cadeler, Deltares, DEME NV, EOS Engineering and Service Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Intertek Group Plc, Jack up Barge B.V., NIRAS AS, Oceaneering International Inc., Principle Power Inc., Ramboll Group AS, ReBlade, Secure Energy Services, SgurrEnergy, Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA, Wind Decom, and Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Market to observe 13.52% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

The rising investments in renewable energy are an emerging market trend.

are an emerging market trend. Renewable energy sources are replaced with fossil fuels.

This includes wind, solar, and geothermal to fulfill the demand for energy as well as to achieve economic, social, and environmental development in a sustainable manner.

The installation cost of solar photovoltaics (PV) has reduced drastically, thereby reducing the consumption levels of fossil fuels and increasing the adoption of solar power generation.

Challenge

The lack of standard practices and technology challenges market growth.

challenges market growth. The decommissioning of wind farms which is highly complex and commands high levels of technical expertise challenges market growth.

Decommissioning is unique to each site and depends on the site characteristics and time, type of structures involved, components used, current market trends, and contractual terms.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing the report

Keg Segments:

The onshore segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The aging wind farms and the rise in regulations by agencies guiding the decommissioning process are some of the factors that are impacting the growth of this segment of the market. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Sample

Wind Turbine Decommissioning Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.86% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.52 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key countries US, Saudi Arabia, China, Germany, and Denmark Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A1Wind, Aggreko Plc, Belson Steel and Scrap, Cadeler, Deltares, DEME NV, EOS Engineering and Service Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Intertek Group Plc, Jack up Barge B.V., NIRAS AS, Oceaneering International Inc., Principle Power Inc., Ramboll Group AS, ReBlade, Secure Energy Services, SgurrEnergy, Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA, Wind Decom, and Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SOURCE Technavio