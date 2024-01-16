Wind Turbine Gearbox Market to increase by USD 4.23 billion between 2022 to 2027, Bonfiglioli Riduttori Spa, Dana Inc., Flender GmbH and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The wind turbine gearbox market size is expected to grow by USD 4.23 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.39% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the wind turbine gearbox market including Bonfiglioli Riduttori Spa, Dana Inc., Flender GmbH, Gebr. Eickhoff Maschinenfabrik and Eisengiesserei GmbH, General Electric Co., Hottinger Bruel and Kjaer GmbH, ISHIBASHI Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Lenze SE, ME Production Aps, Moventas Gears Oy, Nanjing High Accurate Drive Equipment Manufacturing Group Co. Ltd., Nord Gear Ltd., Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Robert Bosch GmbH, Shandong Qingneng Power Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Suzlon Energy Ltd., Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and ZOLLERN GmbH and Co. KG.The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

The rising height and capacity of wind towers are notably driving the wind turbine gearbox market. However, factors such as the high O&M cost of wind turbine gearboxes may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Type (Replacement and New), Application (Onshore and Offshore), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Wind Turbine Gearbox Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Dana Inc. - The company offers wind turbine gearboxes such as yaw and pitch drives.

Wind Turbine Gearbox Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

The replacement segment will contribute the majority of the growth to the market during the forecast period. Globally, wind turbine gearbox replacements hinge on installed capacity. Despite shorter lifespans, improved reliability extends their use. However, high replacement costs, service interruptions, and a shift to direct drive systems often delay replacements. Forecasted price drops may boost the segment's growth.

Geography

APAC will account for 56% of the global market during the forecast period. The surge in energy demand in APAC, driven by population growth and improved living standards, propels renewable energy expansion, notably in China and India . Their focus on wind energy to meet emission goals fosters a burgeoning market for wind turbine gearboxes due to substantial installations in these key nations.

The Wind Turbine Gearbox Market is evolving rapidly, fueled by a surge in Green Energy Investments and a steadfast commitment to Renewable Energy. Gearbox Manufacturing is now more focused on enhancing Turbine Efficiency and Power Generation capabilities. As Gearbox Reliability becomes a priority, Wind Energy stakeholders are increasingly investing in Advanced Materials and innovative Lubrication Systems to reduce Gearbox Failures.

Wind Turbine Gearbox Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist wind turbine gearbox market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wind turbine gearbox market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wind turbine gearbox market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of wind turbine gearbox market companies

