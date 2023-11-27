Wind Turbine Rotor Blades Global Market Report - Falling Cost of Wind Energy to Step Up Investments in Wind Farms & Allied Turbine Technologies

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wind Turbine Rotor Blades - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades estimated at US$27.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$50.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Above 60 Meters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.3% CAGR and reach US$14.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the 45 - 60 Meters segment is estimated at 7.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR

The Wind Turbine Rotor Blades market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 6.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Urgent Need to Address Climate Change Provides the Foundation for the Rise of Renewable Energy

Suffocating Spike in Emissions Shifts Focus on Renewables for Powering a Safer Future: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2021, 2022 & 2023

Robust Focus on Renewables Sets the Stage for the Growth of Wind Energy: Global Clean Energy Investments (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017, 2019, 2021, and 2023

Myriad Benefits Make Wind Energy the Most Attractive of All Renewable Energy Sources

Strong Outlook for Wind Energy Capacity Expansions Offers Opportunities on a Platter for Wind Turbines & Allied Components: Global Cumulative Installed Capacity of Wind Energy (In Gigawatts) for Years 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Global Economic Update

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024

Competition

Wind Turbine Rotor Blades - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Wind Turbine Rotor Blades: Overview, Benefits, Materials & Types

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Upgrades to Aging Energy Infrastructure, Distributed Energy, & Growing Policy Led Emphasis On Integrating Wind Energy Into Utility Energy Mix Bodes Well for Increased Deployment Opportunities for Wind Turbine Rotor Blades

Falling Cost of Wind Energy to Step Up Investments in Wind Farms & Allied Turbine Technologies

Onshore Wind Remains Among the Cheapest Sources of New Bulk Power Generation: Global Levelised Cost of Electricity ($/MWh) by Energy Type As of the Year 2022

Innovative & Smart Wind Turbine Blades Emerge Into the Spotlight

Carbon Fiber Based Wind Turbine Blade to Witness Strong Growth

New Developments in Carbon-Fiber-Reinforced Polymers as Evidenced by the Growing Market for Carbon Fibre Composites Bodes Well for Development of Innovative Carbon Fiber Based Turbine Blades: Global Market for Carbon Fiber Composites (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 & 2031

Demand for Larger Wind Turbines Drives Parallel Popularity of Longer Turbine Blades

Focus on Sustainability & Parallel Rise in Concerns Over Disposing End-of-Life Turbine Blade Leads to Innovation

As Sustainability Emerges Into an Unstoppable Force, Innovative Efforts Get Underway to Keep Turbine Blades from Ending Up in Landfills: Global Investments in Sustainability (In US$ Billion) for Years 2015, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Emphasis on Monitoring Brings Wind Turbine Blade Sensors into the Spotlight

