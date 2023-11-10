Wind Turbine Services Market in Europe to increase by USD 2.88 billion from 2023 to 2028; ABB Ltd., Acciona SA, B9 Energy Ltd. and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wind turbine services market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 2.88 billion from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 8.48% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Wind Turbine Services Market in Europe 2024-2028

Wind Turbine Services Market In Europe 2024-2028: Company Analysis

The wind turbine services market in Europe is fragmented due to presence of many global and regional players. The market comprises category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified vendors. The global off-grid wind turbine services market in Europe is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to the Rise in wind energy consumption. Hence, the competition among companies is expected to intensify during the forecast. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies. ABB Ltd., Acciona SA, B9 Energy Ltd., Buss Energy Group GmbH, Deutsche Windtechnik AG, E.ON SE, Emergya Wind Technologies BV, Enercon Services Inc., Fassmer Industrial Service GmbH and Co. KG, Fred. Olsen Ocean AS, General Electric Co., Ingeteam Corp. S.A., Nordex SE, Orsted AS, P and A Renewable Services, PNE AG, Repower AG, Siemens AG, Vestas Wind Systems AS, and Suzlon Energy Ltd.

Major Companies and Key Offerings:

ABB Ltd. - The company offers wind turbine services which include efficiency improvement and production increase while improving reliability and reducing the levelized cost of energy over the lifetime of turbine and wind farm.

Wind Turbine Services Market In Europe 2024-2028: Segmentation Analysis

By Application

The on-shore segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. To ensure the sustained effectiveness and longevity of offshore wind turbines, regular maintenance, inspections, and repairs are essential. With the advancement of wind turbine technology, operators often strive to enhance the performance, efficiency, and reliability of their existing turbines. Retrofitting and upgrading services play a crucial role in modernizing older turbines and aligning them with current standards. In the case of onshore wind turbine services, specific components like blades, gearboxes, and generators may be replaced to address wear and tear or to enhance overall performance. These services are often customized to meet the unique requirements of individual wind farms or turbines, taking into account factors such as location, climate, and turbine type. Consequently, the increasing installation of onshore wind turbines is expected to drive the growth of the Europe wind turbine services market during the forecast period.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

Wind Turbine Services Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.48% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 2.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.3 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

