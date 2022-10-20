Wind Turbine Tower Market to record USD 7.68 Bn growth; Driven by an increase in rotor diameter -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Wind Turbine Tower Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 7.68 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.35% during the forecast period. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has considered various factors such as the electricity demand, adoption rate, revenue generated by electricity companies generating renewable power, decline in battery costs, and GDP growth among others. Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted exclusively in our report and gain confidence. Request Sample PDF Report Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wind Turbine Tower Market 2022-2026

The market is driven by the increase in rotor diameter. The dimension of the rotor and the blades in a wind turbine play a significant role in efficiently extracting energy from the wind. By altering the diameter of the rotor, the energy generated by the wind turbine can either be increased or decreased. The increase in the size of wind turbine towers and rotor diameters will enhance the power generation capacity of the wind turbines. It also significantly reduces the infrastructure costs incurred during a project due to the need for fewer wind turbine installations. This results in lower maintenance costs and reduced environmental impact. All these factors are necessitating the need for taller and sturdier turbine towers, thereby driving the growth of the market in focus.

Major Vendors in Wind Turbine Tower Market:

Arcosa Inc.

Bergey Wind Power Co.

Bouygues Construction SA

Broadwind Energy Inc

CS WIND Corp.

Dongkuk S and C

KGW Schweriner Maschinen und Anlagenbau GmbH

Marmen Inc.

Wind Turbine Tower Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Onshore - size and forecast 2021-2026

Offshore - size and forecast 2021-2026

The market is observing high demand for wind turbine towers from onshore applications. Increased investments by the government in onshore wind energy deployments are driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Wind Turbine Tower Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

and - size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

About 36% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. An increase in wind energy harvesting as an alternative source of energy production in countries such as China and India is one of the major factors driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, technological innovations are expected to positively influence the growth of the wind turbine tower market in APAC during the forecast period.

Wind Turbine Tower Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.35% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.68 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.67 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arcosa Inc., Bergey Wind Power Co., Bouygues Construction SA, Broadwind Energy Inc, CS WIND Corp., Dongkuk S and C, KGW Schweriner Maschinen und Anlagenbau GmbH, Marmen Inc., Modvion AB, Nordex SE, NRG Systems, Red Rock Automation Ltd, Renewtech LLC, Shanghai Taisheng Wind Power Equipment Co. Ltd., Suzlon Energy Ltd, thyssenkrupp AG, Valmont Industries Inc., Ventower Industries, and Windar Renovables Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

