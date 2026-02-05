Winder Farms Launches New Chocolate Milk

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Winder Farms, which has recently been acquired back into the Winder family, has wasted no time putting the brand back on track. The company has announced that it has launched a new chocolate milk product hearkening back to its roots of a richer, fuller version of its chocolate milk, similar to the past versions for which Winder became famous. Company Chairman & CEO, James Winder said, "We want to focus on products that made Winder the premier brand in the first place. It's important that we get these products correct for our loyal customers," said Winder. "This is an early step since the recent acquisition as we build on a foundation of great products."



Winder plans to continue to build out its product line as well as recapture a portion of its past home delivery customer base with a stronger online presence and greater distribution, including new retail partnerships, to make its famous products more accessible to its past or would-be home delivery customers.



The new product as well as Winder's other products are available to purchase online on Instacart or in-store at all Utah Smith's locations and Associated Food Stores locations, including Harmon's, Macey's, Fresh Market, Dick's, Lee's, Dan's, and other independently owned Associated Food Stores. The new chocolate milk product can be sold out quickly so it's best to search for it at stores online using Instacart. "If our customers have difficulty finding the product at these stores, then they should ask the dairy manager at such stores to increase their ordering of the new product," Winder said.



The new Winder chocolate milk product is made with whole milk, which aligns with recent increased consumer demand for whole milk products. There is a rising belief among some consumers that whole milk, when consumed in moderation, has certain health benefits greater than that of lower fat alternatives, including more protein. The new chocolate milk will complement the Winder brand's low-fat 1% Chocolate Milk, which will remain on the shelf at Associated Food Stores (Harmon's, Macey's, Fresh Market, Dick's, Dan's, Lee's, etc.), but the low-fat chocolate milk is discontinued at Smith's locations in the near-term as Kroger/Smith's prefers to focus on the new chocolate product for now.



The new whole chocolate milk product is pasteurized, not ultra-pasteurized, which makes it unique among the many brands who have transitioned to ultra-pasteurize milk and flavored milk products in order to lengthen shelf life and make it easier to manage inventory. "We deliberately resist ultra-pasteurization as it deteriorates the quality and flavor of the product. There's a place for ultra-pasteurization but not for a local premium product," Winder said. "Most consumers notice the difference when brands start ultra-pasteurizing but don't always know what has changed. It's important to us and our loyal customers to remain true to the original quality and flavor profile of our products."



Winder Farms, founded in 1880, was recently purchased by a group of investors led by James Winder after two decades of ownership outside the Winder Family. Under new management, the company plans to safeguard and grow this iconic brand, which is the oldest continuously operating food and beverage brand in Utah.





