WINDHAM MOUNTAIN CLUB PREPARES FOR WINTER WITH EXCITING NEW ENHANCEMENTS & EXPERIENCES

The Public-Private Mountain Community Introduces Upgrades On and Off the Slopes for Guests and Members

WINDHAM, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Windham Mountain Club, New York's premier public-private mountain resort and membership club, is thrilled to welcome both new and returning guests as the 2024/2025 ski season approaches. Following last year's transformative rebranding and substantial investments to reimagine the mountain as a world-class, year-round destination, Windham remains committed to preserving the spirit that has made it a beloved Catskills retreat for generations.

Windham Mountain Club

With an anticipated opening in late November, Windham Mountain Club will debut a range of new offerings and upgrades designed to elevate the experience for families, locals, visitors, and members alike. These enhancements are central to the evolution of Windham Mountain Club, blending the mountain's rich legacy of best-in-class skiing and snowboarding for all with new luxury, year-round amenities exclusively for private members.

"We're proud of our legacy as a family-friendly, accessible mountain and are excited to enhance and build upon the amazing experiences that Windham is known for," says President Chip Seamans. "Our new developments enhance the experience for everyone, and we can't wait for the community to see all that Windham has to offer this season and beyond."

All guests, including day and weekend visitors, will enjoy significant upgrades on and off the slopes including:

Expanded state-of-the-art automated snowmaking to maximize snow production

High-speed chairlifts accessing 1,600 vertical feet of terrain

Intentionally uncrowded slopes with minimal lift lines

A world-class ski and ride school

Luxury retail at The Shop , a new onsite shopping destination

, a new onsite shopping destination Elevated dining options, from après-ski classics at the revamped Foodhall to all-new restaurants like Rocco's and sushi at Okami by Mr. Lee

For members, Windham Mountain Club's historic investment in its year-round amenities offers a range of exclusive perks designed to elevate their experience at the base lodge and establish Windham as an all-seasons destination. Catering to those who appreciate luxury in every detail, members will enjoy:

Curated cultural programming

New 5,000-square-foot fitness club

Wellness center featuring top-tier wellness and recovery technology

A dedicated adventure concierge for personalized outdoor experiences, including year-round guided hikes and memorable summer activities such as guided horseback riding, fly fishing, and a clay shooting range

for personalized outdoor experiences, including year-round guided hikes and memorable summer activities such as guided horseback riding, fly fishing, and a clay shooting range Reimagined members-only dining options like Cin Cin ! , an Italian Alps-inspired mid-mountain restaurant, and the Windham Grill , offering exceptional meals paired with world-class wines

, an Italian Alps-inspired mid-mountain restaurant, and the , offering exceptional meals paired with world-class wines Partnership for members' lodging during the 2024-2025 season with The Henson, a new luxury boutique hotel in the Catskills

With even more in store for members, future developments include a new aquatic and racquet center, a Fazio-designed 18-hole golf course, a redesigned clubhouse, private luxury residences, and more. Through partnerships with leading luxury brands in fashion, wellness, transportation, and other industries, Windham aims to redefine the guest experience and set a new standard for exceptional hospitality.

In response to growing demand from savvy skiers, diners and adventurers, Windham Mountain Club will be offering 100 new membership slots this season. Offering a year-round mountain escape just a short drive from New York City, new memberships will be capped to ensure an uncrowded, premium experience that maintains the intimate feel Windham Mountain Club members value.

"Our focus is on creating unforgettable experiences, from a day on the slopes to an afternoon spent on the fairway or by the lake, to summer mornings of holistic wellness and rejuvenation. Windham Mountain Club offers truly special moments that guests will look forward to year after year," says Sandy Beall, Chairman of Windham Mountain Club.

As Windham Mountain Club continues to build upon its legacy, it remains dedicated to fostering a close-knit community that values connection, camaraderie, and shared experiences. Whether you're visiting for the day, weekend or as an aspiring member, Windham invites you to be part of its exciting future and create lasting memories on and off the slopes.

For more information about Windham Mountain Club, including day passes, season passes, and membership options, please visit www.windhammountainclub.com .

About Windham Mountain Club

Windham Mountain Club is a premier public-private, four-season resort located in the Great Northern Catskills, two and a half hours north of New York City. Boasting 285 skiable acres across 54 trails and serviced by 11 lifts (four of which are high speed), the mountain offers an award-winning Ski and Ride School, lodging, a tubing park and world-class alpine and freestyle competition teams. Windham Mountain Club has eight food concepts, including Foodhall, Seasons, Cin Cin!, The Windham, and Sushi Bar Okami. The summer season brings mountain getaways and excursions, in addition to family-friendly events and festivals. Future enhancements to Windham Mountain Club include a new Windham Country Club, a Fazio-designed 18-hole golf course, a luxury spa and fitness center, an aquatics and racquet club, a Hudson River outpost and expanded lodging.

SOURCE Windham Mountain Club