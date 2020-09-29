Windham Woods Turns to FirstLight for Internet and Voice Connectivity

Now in its second year of operation, Windham Woods School offers a unique program for students from grades 1 to 10 with mild to moderate learning challenges and whose families are looking for a hands-on, dynamic educational setting. With a 250-acre campus including four miles of private trails, the school emphasizes outdoor education through hands-on learning. Classes have a maximum of 10 students, allowing teachers to truly differentiate their instruction for each child.

The school is built with energy efficiency in mind, and instructors incorporate the facility's solar panel energy production and geothermal heating into their curriculum.

"We are a specialized school with unique programming that offers a variety of indoor and outdoor learning environments best suited for our students," explains Matt Taffel, Assistant Head of School and Middle/Upper School Director. "Fiber connectivity is critical for any school, but with our institution, our students really need interactive technology to help them access the curriculum, while also making the classroom a modern, engaging, and exciting place to be."

Each child experiences a course unique to Windham Woods focused on Engagement, Communication, and Organization (E.C.O.). "This class meets daily and is designed to help students navigate the ever-changing and often complex social norms inherent in today's society," says Taffel. "Technology is a critical tool in that mission."

The school was so successful in its first year of operation, that it needed to double the size of its facility, requiring an addition complete with more classrooms and a water feature. In addition to requiring fiber connectivity, doubling the number of classrooms meant adding a dozen new phones, which they again turned to FirstLight to accommodate.

"We're proud to play a role in Windham Woods' important mission to provide education to children who learn differently," said Kurt Van Wagenen, President & Chief Executive Officer. "Access to technology is one of the foundations that levels the playing field in providing opportunities to children of all abilities. We are excited to grow with Windham Woods as it evolves and continues positively impacting lives in the community."

