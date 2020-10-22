Windjammer Capital Investors Managing Principal Joins Board of Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation

DULLES, Va., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Advisors of Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation names Costa Littas as its newest member. The mission of Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation ("Fallen Patriots") is to provide college scholarships and educational counseling to military children who lost a parent in the line of duty. As a member of the board, Littas will foster outreach for the foundation.

Costa Littas, Managing Principal at Windjammer Capital Investors, has over 40 years of investment experience, including 30 years in private equity. For the last 20 years, Costa has been with Windjammer and remains a member of the firm's Management Committee as well as its Investment Committee. During his tenure with Windjammer, he played a key role in its transition into control equity investment and was previously responsible for the management of its investment staff, diligence/operating protocols, and administrative functions. Prior to his time at Windjammer, Costa worked with Butler Capital Corporation and the Bank of Boston. Costa holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a bachelor's degree from Georgetown University.

"I'm very grateful to Cynthia and David for the opportunity to serve on the Fallen Patriots board. What they and their colleagues have created in support of these deserving children of our fallen heroes is inspiring. I look forward to engaging more directly in such a great cause," shared Costa.

"It is a particular honor to welcome Costa to our board," said David Kim, Co-Founder and CEO of Fallen Patriots. "I have known Costa since 1994 when I worked for him as a newly-minted MBA. His leadership and mentorship will no doubt play an important part in continuing to advance the Fallen Patriots mission which he has supported for many years. Thank you for joining the team Costa!"

About Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation

Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation honors the sacrifices of our fallen military heroes by ensuring the success of their children through college education. Since 2002, Fallen Patriots has provided over $41 million in total assistance, including college scholarships and educational counseling to over 1,900 military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty. More than 20,000 children from across the United States have lost a parent in the line of duty. Help today by visiting www.fallenpatriots.org.

