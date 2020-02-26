Window and Door Manufacturer Combats Noise Pollution

One of those products is the new Pella ® Lifestyle Series triple-pane wood window with optional sound package, which was recently awarded the certification for superior noise reduction. With this recognition, Pella joins leading global brands including Electrolux, Dyson, Mitsubishi Electric, Logitech and Whirlpool who have also achieved awards for their quieter products. Pella is the first window and door manufacturer in the U.S. to receive the certification.

"Loud, persistent noises can have a significant effect on mental health and a person's wellbeing. Through innovation and product design, we've developed a wood window that reduces sound by 52 percent when compared to single pane windows – meaning consumers no longer have to worry about sounds like their neighbor's barking dog or the Saturday morning lawn mower interrupting their home life," said Matt Kiernan, General Manager, Wood Division, Pella Corporation.

Quiet Mark encourages companies worldwide to prioritize noise reduction within the design of everyday products, machines and appliances, and building materials providing consumers with a trusted mark of approval to help inform purchase decisions.

"Consumers care about the amount of noise they are exposed to – be it from their vacuum cleaner or their next-door neighbor. When quieter products or noise reduction solutions are identified for them, by our Quiet Mark label, it makes purchase decisions easier, transforming our homes and living spaces," said Poppy Szkiler, Founder and CEO of Quiet Mark.

Quiet Mark's proprietary testing program is carried out at facilities located in the UK and U.S., manned by expert acousticians specializing in over 50 product categories. The acoustics assessments in these labs are carefully designed to represent real-life scenarios, in which the products being tested would typically be used. State-of-the-art, calibrated instrumentation is used to record the sounds as they would be received by the human ear. Using this method, the company has awarded over 500 different products from quiet washing machines and vacuum cleaners, to forklift trucks, and house build materials including doors and windows.

About Quiet Mark

In our stressful lives, we are surrounded by a cacophony of sound that we have little power to stop. The louder the noise around us, the more energy we waste to overcome it, and it is getting worse day by day. If we don't do something about this soon, our ability to hear the subtle sounds around us will disappear. Quiet Mark has embarked on a journey to transform the situation, to create a demand for the use of quieter technology and verified solutions for unwanted noise in our homes, workplace and outdoor environments to support health and wellbeing.

Quiet Mark, associated with the Noise Abatement Society charitable foundation established in 1959, sprang from the response to public complaints received by the Society's 24/7 national noise helpline, concerning the volume of excessive noise made by household tools, appliances and technology which invade the fabric of everyday life.

Quiet Mark brings the answer with a universal symbol and system of support for consumers and industry alike to help transform the aural environment for the benefit of all by commending a selection of the quietest technology and noise reduction solutions currently available on the market.

The response from industry internationally has been overwhelmingly positive with over 70 leading global brands across first 30 product categories, from dishwashers to garden tools, now actively using their Quiet Mark award technical achievement, including Electrolux, Dyson, Miele, Logitech and Whirlpool among many others. They have all achieved awards for their quieter products with the distinctive purple Quiet Mark logo. For more information see here: www.quietmark.com.

About Pella Corporation

Pella Corporation designs and manufacturers windows and doors for residential homes and commercial applications. The company is headquartered in Pella, Iowa and employs more than 7,000 people with 15 manufacturing locations and more than 200 showrooms across the country. For more information, call 888-847-3552 or visit pressroom.pella.com. Follow Pella on Facebook, YouTube, Houzz, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter.

