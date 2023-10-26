Window Hero Plans to Clean up Pennsylvania with a Second Location in Northeast Reading

The residential exterior cleaning franchise is owned by a U.S. Navy veteran who wants to bring high quality exterior work to the southeastern part of the state

READING, Pa., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Window Hero, a HomeFront Brands franchise specializing in a wide range of exterior cleaning services, announced today it is opening a second location in Pennsylvania with a venture in Northeast Reading. Window Hero Northeast Reading is owned by U.S. Navy veteran Michael Yednock, an electronics and robotics technician.

Window Hero Northeast Reading owner Michael Yednock is a U.S. Navy veteran who wants to provide high quality exterior cleaning work to southeastern Pennsylvania.

"I had always wanted to open my own business and the team at HomeFront Brands really sold me on Window Hero," Yednock said. "They are knowledgeable and professional and know how to guide new business owners to run a successful franchise. With their guidance, I'm excited to take the leap into entrepreneurship."

Yednock is a Reading native and attended military schools in Great Lakes, Illinois and in Dahlgren, Virginia. He spent six years in the Navy where he worked as an electronics technician and supervised personnel. He now works as field services engineer for Azenta Life Sciences.

Window Hero specializes in a wide range of exterior cleaning services including window cleaning, gutter care, pressure washing and solar panel cleaning. The company offers both routine maintenance and one-time deep cleaning solutions.

For more information about Window Hero Northeast Reading, please visit https://windowhero.com/locations/northeast-reading/.

About The Window Hero

Window Hero is a trusted and reliable company specializing in a wide range of exterior cleaning services. Whether it's window cleaning, gutter care, pressure washing, soft washing, gutter guard installation or even solar panel cleaning, Window Hero has the right team of experts, skills and equipment to get the job done right. Window Hero offers routine maintenance and one-time deep cleaning services. Founded in 2005 as Labor Panes, founder Tyler Kirk started the company as a residential window cleaning service before expanding it to offer a variety of exterior cleaning, repair and maintenance services. For more information about Window Hero, please visit https://windowhero.com/.

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, Top Rail Fence and Mozzie Dome – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit HomeFrontBrands.com.

