WindowRama Opens New Location in Lawrenceville, New Jersey

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WindowRama – the leading window, door, and skylight supplier for homeowners and professionals in the Northeast, is proud to announce the opening of its newest store location at 3231 Route 1 South in Lawrenceville, NJ. This is WindowRama's 24th location in the Tristate area and the eighth to open in the state of New Jersey.

"We are excited to announce the opening of our newest super store in Lawrenceville, NJ," said Al Altieri, Chief Executive Officer. "WindowRama offers a large range of window and door brands, and our factory-trained helpful staff can assist homeowners and contractors from the start to the finish of any project."

The new store spans 4,350 square feet and features full-sized working displays of windows, patio doors, entry doors, and skylights from Andersen Windows and Doors, Therma-Tru Doors, United Window & Door, MI Windows and Doors, VELUX Skylights, and Supreme Skylights. The store hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"Our strategic plan was to open a destination window and door showroom to help assist many of our existing customers in the Trenton, New Jersey, Northern Philadelphia, and Eastern Pennsylvania markets," said Jason Ashe, Chief Operating Officer.

For more information, visit https://windowrama.com/

About WindowRama

Since 1977, WindowRama has established a reputation as the Northeast's leading window, door, and skylight supplier for homeowners and professionals.

WindowRama started out in 1977 as a sales counter for Andersen Windows at Sam Axinn Lumber, located on Long Island, NY. Being keenly aware of the public's brand name recognition of Andersen Windows and its reputation for quality and maintenance-free exteriors, Marc Axinn began to establish and nurture the WindowRama brand.

Today, WindowRama currently has 20+ retail showrooms serving New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. Our reputation is built on a solid foundation of offering quality products at competitive prices, and a dedication to outstanding customer service.

