Windows Security Expert Jason Fossen to Discuss Windows Exploratory Surgery with Process Hacker during Keynote Address at SANS San Diego Cyber Security Training

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training, today announced the agenda for SANS San Diego Fall 2018 (#SANSSanDiego) taking place November 12-17 in California. The event features courses covering a variety of topics including Intrusion Detection, Securing Windows, SIEM, Critical Security Controls and Security Management.

According to SANS Faculty Fellow and Securing Windows course author, Jason Fossen (@jasonfossen), "There is a large demand in the market for IT professionals who understand Microsoft Windows at a deeper level. Forensics, reverse engineering malware, hacking techniques, and implementing defenses in the kernel, such as DEP, ASLR and User Account Control are just a few examples. Figuring out how to obtain this knowledge (beyond sifting through hundreds of pages of Microsoft TechNet articles) is something many struggle with. Process Hacker is a great tool for getting under the Windows graphical interface and into the processes, services and drivers of the operating system. Join me in San Diego to learn more about this exciting - and free - tool."

In addition to his keynote talk, Fossen will delve deeper into Windows during his SEC505: Securing Windows and PowerShell Automation course. This course was developed to help security professionals move beyond just whack-a-mole incident response by building in damage control from the beginning to create a defensible architecture. Students will learn how to leverage PowerShell as a platform for security.

For additional information on the SEC505: Securing Windows and PowerShell Automation course, or to register, visit: www.sans.org/u/HXf

SANS San Diego Fall 2018 features hand-on immersion style courses for security professionals at every level. Among the course line-up are two new courses, SEC530: Defensible Security Architecture and SEC599: Defeating Advanced Adversaries - Implementing Kill Chain Defenses. In addition to bonus evening talks, attendees have the opportunity to test their skills during the Cyber Defense NetWars Tournament.

For a complete list of courses and evening talks, or to register for SANS San Diego Fall 2018, visit: www.sans.org/u/HXk

