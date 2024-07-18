Windrose Consulting Group Announces the appointment of Jose Galan as a Partner, to continue its growth as a leader in Global Pricing & Market Access Strategy Services

PHILADELPHIA, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Windrose Consulting Group, a global strategy consulting firm that partners with life science companies to maximize the commercial value of their products, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jose Galan, PhD as Partner. This strategic hire underscores Windrose's commitment to continue its growth as a leader in Global Pricing & Market Access Strategy Services.

Jose has over 15 years of experience advising pharmaceutical companies on a broad range of pricing and market access engagements. Prior to joining Windrose, Jose was a Managing Principal at IQVIA Value & Access Strategy in New York. During his time at IQVIA, he led over 400 consulting engagements. In addition, Jose acted as a Managing Director at ClearView Healthcare Partners in New York and as a Director at Campbell Alliance, where he consolidated his expertise in oncology and ultra rare diseases. Jose holds a PhD in Cellular, Molecular, Structural and Genetic Studies from Columbia University.

Adam Foster, Managing Partner of Windrose Consulting Group, commented on the new appointment:

"We are pleased to welcome Jose Galan to our team. His extensive experience and deep expertise in global pricing and market access will be invaluable as we continue to expand our capabilities and deliver exceptional value to our clients. This appointment is a testament to Windrose's dedication to attracting top talent."

Jose Galan expressed his enthusiasm about joining Windrose Consulting Group:

"I am excited to join Windrose Consulting Group. The company's direction aligns perfectly with my professional values and aspirations. I look forward to collaborating with the well-established, talented team at Windrose to lead important projects and deliver outstanding results for our clients."

In his new role, Jose Galan will focus on leveraging his expertise to enhance Windrose's offerings and further position Windrose as a leader in global value, pricing and market access strategy services.

About Windrose Consulting Group

Founded in 2015, Windrose Consulting Group is a privately-held global strategy consulting firm focused on product and portfolio planning, value, pricing and market access for life science companies. We have worked on over 1,000 products spanning 70 disease areas, across 90 countries. We have offices in the US, the UK and Switzerland. To learn more, visit windrosecg.com.

