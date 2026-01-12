Windrose Consulting Group Expands Greater China and APAC Expertise with Acquisition of Zenith Access Network

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Windrose Consulting Group, today announced the acquisition of Zenith Access Network, a market access consultancy with expertise across Greater China and emerging Asia-Pacific markets.

Founded in 2016, Zenith Access Network has supported more than 180 engagements with life science companies. As part of the deal, Shuang Wen, Founding Director of Zenith Access Network, will assume the role of Head of APAC at Windrose Consulting Group. She brings extensive market access experience and strategic insight together with a multi-stakeholder network of public and private payers, HTA reviewers, clinical KOLs, hospital administrators, procurement leaders, regulators, and patient advocacy group representatives across markets such as Greater China, Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore.

Shuang Wen commented:

"Windrose is widely recognized for its excellence in delivering global strategic support to life science companies. We have worked together for many years, and I have always been impressed by their teams' strategic mindset and attention to detail. By combining our deep knowledge of Greater China and APAC markets with Windrose's global expertise, we can provide even greater value to clients. I am excited to join the team and collaborate on projects that will advance patient access worldwide."

Matthew Storer, Managing Partner of Windrose Consulting Group, added:

"Zenith Access Network is the ideal partner to enhance our expertise and strengthen our ability to serve clients navigating the complex market access environments in Greater China and across APAC. We have had many years of successful collaboration and are delighted to welcome Shuang to the Windrose team!"

About Zenith Access Network

Founded in 2016, Zenith Access Network has built a strong track record in market access and reimbursement consulting across China and emerging APAC markets. Its capabilities span market and stakeholder landscaping, pricing research and strategy, access and reimbursement assessments, patient access scheme design, payer engagement, and advisory board facilitation. Zenith Access Network has delivered Pricing and Market Access solutions across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, cardiovascular disease, neurology, endocrinology, infectious diseases, rare diseases, and ophthalmology. To learn more, visit zenith-access.com.

About Windrose Consulting Group

Founded in 2015, Windrose Consulting Group is a privately-held global strategy consulting firm focused on product and portfolio planning, value, pricing and market access for life science companies. We have worked on over 1,000 products spanning 70 disease areas, across 90 countries. We have offices in the US, the UK and Switzerland. To learn more, visit windrosecg.com.

