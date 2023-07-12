WindRose Health Investors Closes Fund VI at Over $1.4 Billion

News provided by

WindRose Health Investors

12 Jul, 2023, 07:05 ET

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WindRose Health Investors, LLC ("WindRose"), a leading healthcare-focused private equity firm, has closed its sixth fund, WindRose Health Investors VI, L.P. ("Fund VI") with over $1.4 billion in limited partner and general partner commitments. The fund closed at its hard cap and significantly exceeded the size of its $705 million predecessor fund.

"We are grateful to have earned the trust of a world-class group of investors and will work diligently on their behalf to execute our strategy," said Oliver T. Moses, WindRose Managing Partner. "As a team that has built an extensive track record in healthcare, we believe that WindRose is well-positioned to identify innovative companies and provide them with resources that deliver enhanced growth and differentiated results for our investors."   

For more than 20 years, WindRose has focused on investing in businesses that operate in the services sector of healthcare. WindRose aims to invest in companies that are improving quality and enhancing efficiency in healthcare. Fund VI will continue to focus on this strategy and will seek to invest in sub-sectors that are poised to benefit from the strongest industry tailwinds and companies that differentiate themselves by delivering innovative and cost-effective solutions.

"We are sincerely grateful for our investors' continued confidence, especially in a crowded market where they are presented with many choices," added Catherine Coleman, WindRose's Head of Investor Relations. "We are honored that they have chosen to work with us, and we look forward to delivering for them for many years to come." 

Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal counsel in the fund formation of Fund VI.

About WindRose Health Investors
WindRose makes equity investments in companies that operate within the services sectors of the healthcare industry. The firm focuses on companies with a demonstrated ability to deliver cost-effective solutions. WindRose manages approximately $3 billion in investments. WindRose is based in New York, NY and invests in companies primarily based in North America. For more information, please email us at [email protected].

Contact

Caroline Luz
Lambert
[email protected]
203-570-6462

SOURCE WindRose Health Investors

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.