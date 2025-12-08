WindRose Health Investors Makes Strategic Investment in Stellus Rx

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WindRose Health Investors, LLC ("WindRose"), a New York-based healthcare private equity firm, today announced that it has made a strategic investment in Stellus Rx ("Stellus Rx" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled, value-based pharmacy care management platform. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Stellus Rx provides personalized, pharmacist-led services that improve clinical outcomes and reduce healthcare costs by simplifying the medication journey for patients and healthcare providers. Providers, payors, employers, and other risk-bearing entities partner with Stellus Rx to optimize the value of medications for patients—through improved medication adherence, timely outreach and interventions, ongoing clinical support, and convenient dispensing services.

WindRose's investment will support Stellus Rx's continued growth, including the expansion of its clinical and operational capabilities and the scaling of its platform to serve additional patient populations across the country.

"This partnership with WindRose marks a significant milestone for Stellus Rx, as we continue to scale our pharmacist-led platform and ensure that even more people receive the full benefit and value from their prescribed medications," said Tony Willoughby, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus Rx. "WindRose's deep healthcare expertise and collaborative approach make them an ideal partner. We look forward to our work together, as we continue to help millions of people achieve better health outcomes through a fully supported medication experience."

"Stellus Rx is a highly differentiated, technology-enabled platform with a proven ability to improve healthcare quality and lower total medical costs," said Alex Buzik, Partner at WindRose. "We are excited to partner with Tony and the Stellus Rx team to scale a model that combines clinical excellence with value-based outcomes."

Robert W. Baird & Co. acted as financial advisor to Stellus Rx. Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal advisor to Stellus Rx. McDermott Will & Schulte LLP served as legal advisor to WindRose. TripleTree served as financial advisor to WindRose.

About Stellus Rx

Based in Plano, TX, Stellus Rx provides pharmacist-led patient support and dispensing solutions that sustainably improve patients' health outcomes and reduce total cost of care. The company's technology-enabled teams connect with patients to optimize medications and guide them toward healthier behaviors. Through this work—including a care model that's especially impactful for people with chronic and complex conditions—Stellus Rx serves as a trusted partner for healthcare providers, payors, employers and other risk-bearing entities that seek to change the health and cost trajectory for patients nationwide. Learn more at stellusrx.com.

About WindRose Health Investors

New York City-based WindRose makes equity investments in companies that operate within the services sectors of the healthcare industry. The firm focuses on companies with profitable business models and a demonstrated ability to deliver cost-effective solutions. With approximately $7 billion under management, WindRose invests in companies throughout the United States. For more information, please email us at [email protected].

