WindRose Health Investors Named to Inc.'s Founder-Friendly Investors List

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WindRose Health Investors, LLC ("WindRose"), the New York-based healthcare private equity firm, announced that it has been named to the Inc. Founder-Friendly Investors list for 2025. The annual list recognizes private equity firms, venture capital firms, and lenders with a track record of backing founder-led companies and helping them thrive. All companies on the list have successful track records of collaborating with and remaining actively involved with the businesses in which they invest. This year's list honors WindRose among 248 firms.

Oliver Moses, Managing Partner at WindRose, said, "We are delighted to be recognized on this prestigious list. We believe in being good partners to our management teams - we succeed when they do. Our primary task is to provide our portfolio companies with operational resources and growth opportunities that will support them in delivering innovation and becoming high-value businesses."

"Raising capital is no small feat for today's entrepreneurs. That's why discovering investors who offer more than just financial backing—those who bring mentorship, resources, and a true spirit of partnership to your growth journey—is both rare and invaluable," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "The 2025 Founder-Friendly Investors are collaborators and dedicated to helping their portfolio companies succeed."

About WindRose Health Investors

New York City-based WindRose makes equity investments in companies that operate within the services sectors of the healthcare industry. The firm focuses on companies with profitable business models and a demonstrated ability to deliver cost-effective solutions. With approximately $6 billion under management, WindRose invests in companies throughout the United States. For more information, please email us at [email protected] .

To compile the list, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity and venture capital firms. Founders filled out a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity, venture capital, and debt firms and shared data on how their companies have grown during these partnerships. For investments to qualify, portfolio company founders must have remained actively involved in their business for at least one-year post-investment. WindRose paid a fee to Inc. for submitting an entry. Inc. compiled its list by directly surveying entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity and venture capital firms and worked with lenders. Inc. then examined data on portfolio company growth during those partnerships. This award is not to be construed as indicative of future performance. For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors.

