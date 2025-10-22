WindRose Health Investors Completes Sale of BPD Healthcare to MJH Life Sciences

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WindRose Health Investors, LLC ("WindRose"), the New York-based healthcare private equity firm, announced that it has completed the sale of BPD Healthcare ("BPD" or the "Company") to MJH Life Sciences ("MJH"), the largest privately held medical media company in North America. MJH Life Sciences is dedicated to improving patient care through trusted health care communications, education, and research. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

BPD is a technology-enabled, marketing and communications partner to healthcare systems, care delivery enablers, healthcare innovators, and payors in the United States. BPD's offerings span across strategic advisory, brand building and reputation management, and data-driven execution and optimization. The Company delivers a demonstrable return on investment, transforming healthcare marketing and analytics from a cost center into a value-added strategic capability focused on driving growth. WindRose completed a majority recapitalization of BPD in August 2022.

"We are proud to have partnered with the BPD management team to support their mission of providing solutions to the most relevant challenges facing healthcare providers today," said CJ Burnes, Partner at WindRose. "Over the past three years, the Company strengthened its go-to-market strategy, expanded its technology capabilities, and made several key strategic hires to further enhance its position as a trusted partner and advisor to some of the nation's leading healthcare brands. We're excited to see how the combination with MJH Life Sciences will further accelerate BPD's impact on the broader healthcare industry by improving patient access to quality care."

"WindRose has been a valued partner to BPD, and we are grateful for their commitment to supporting the transformative growth we have achieved in a few short years. Their support allowed us to go further, faster…by delivering more powerful solutions to our clients, accelerating the development of our proprietary data platform, and expanding our product suite," said Jason Brown, Founder and CEO of BPD. "We look forward to this next chapter with MJH Life Sciences as we unite in our shared mission of bringing better health to more people."

McDermott Will & Schulte acted as legal advisor to WindRose, and Houlihan Lokey and William Blair acted as financial advisors. Day Pitney acted as legal advisor to MJH.

About BPD

BPD is a marketing services and communication firm that delivers the future to healthcare's leading brands. The Company provides fully integrated solutions – branding, marketing, communications and business consulting – which are technology-enabled, AI-infused, and supported by a proprietary data platform. BPD's mission is to ignite greatness in our clients and bring better health to more people. Our clients range from the largest health systems to prestigious academic medical centers to leading healthcare innovators. For more information, visit www.bpdhealthcare.com.

About WindRose Health Investors

New York City-based WindRose makes equity investments in companies that operate within the services sectors of the healthcare industry. The firm focuses on companies with profitable business models and a demonstrated ability to deliver cost-effective solutions. With over $3.85 billion under management, WindRose invests in companies throughout the United States. For more information, please email us at [email protected] .

Contact:

Lambert by LLYC

Caroline Luz

[email protected]

203-570-6462

SOURCE WindRose Health Investors