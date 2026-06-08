Windsor America Expands Louisiana Presence Through Acadiana Garage Doors Partnership

LAFAYETTE, La., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Windsor America has partnered with Acadiana Garage Doors, strengthening resources and capabilities to better serve customers across South Louisiana while preserving the local leadership, relationships and community commitment that have defined Acadiana Garage Doors for nearly 40 years.

Founded in 1986, Acadiana Garage Doors is a trusted residential and commercial overhead door company specializing in custom design, installation, replacement, repair and maintenance services throughout South Louisiana. The partnership provides Acadiana with additional operational resources, expanded purchasing power and access to a broader range of products and services, while maintaining the same local leadership team and customer-focused culture that customers have relied upon for decades.

"Over the last several months, we've had the opportunity to get to know Ty Greneaux and the Acadiana team," said Hans Wright, CEO of Windsor America. "What impressed us most wasn't their market share or financial performance. It was their character. Their commitment to customers. Their pursuit of continuous improvement. Their humility. Their desire to build something meaningful over the long term. Those qualities align directly with who we aspire to be."

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to customer service, operational excellence and long-term compounding growth. Customers will benefit from enhanced service capabilities, greater product availability and additional organizational support, while continuing to work with the same trusted team they know today.

Acadiana Garage Doors has earned a strong reputation throughout Louisiana by prioritizing customer relationships, quality workmanship and community involvement. Those values align closely with Windsor America's approach of partnering with respected local operators learning from them, and investing in their long-term success.

As part of the partnership, Acadiana Garage Doors owner Ty Greneaux will remain actively engaged in the business's expansion throughout Louisiana. He will also join Windsor America's executive leadership team as President of Service and Replacement, helping scale service operations and best practices across the broader organization.

"Joining Windsor America allows us to continue serving our customers with the same local team and culture they've come to trust while expanding what we're able to provide in the years ahead," Greneaux said. "This partnership gives us additional resources, stronger operational support and greater opportunities for growth without changing the relationships and commitment to service that have always defined Acadiana Garage Doors."

Learn more about Windsor America's full-line of quality garage door solutions and services built to serve customers across every stage of home ownership at WindsorAmerica.com.

About Windsor America

Founded in 1991, Windsor America has served as a leading investment organization in the United States, encompassing a comprehensive portfolio of businesses in the garage door industry, including Windsor Door LLC, Garage Door Services LLC, Lodi Door LLC, Jacobs Overhead Door LLC, Eco Garage Door Services, LLC, Acadiana Garage Doors LLC and Secure Door Shield. Together, these entities provide full-spectrum garage door solutions, encompassing manufacturing, installation, maintenance and warranty service. Learn more at windsoramerica.com.

About Acadiana Garage Door

Founded in 1986, Acadiana Garage Doors has served as a trusted provider of garage door installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services throughout South Louisiana for nearly 40 years. Serving both residential and commercial customers, the company is known for its commitment to quality workmanship, dependable service and strong customer relationships across the communities it serves.

SOURCE Windsor America