WINDSOR COMMUNITIES ACHIEVES #1 CUSTOMER SERVICE HONOR FOR THIRD YEAR IN A ROW

Kingsley Research Firm Recognizes Windsor with Top Ranking

ATLANTA, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Windsor Communities has been recognized with the prestigious Kingsley Excellence Award, achieving the #1 rank for Overall Customer Satisfaction by the Kingsley Index, the most comprehensive performance benchmarking database in the real estate industry.

Windsor earned its top standing with 85 percent of its communities outperforming the 2023 Kingsley Index, which analyzes, tracks, and compares property performance against industry standards. Windsor also earned first place in Kingsley's Tier 1 Elite 5 Ranking, which awards the top-performing multifamily companies with a portfolio of over 30,000 units for outstanding customer service.

"It is an honor to again be recognized for our dedication to superior customer service," says Tom Sloan, President of Windsor Communities. "By listening, learning, and getting to know our customers, our associates are able to deliver on our mission of creating communities where people feel truly cared for."

"The Kingsley Excellence and Ellis Customer Experience Awards are the gold standard for best-in-class performance in multifamily and commercial real estate. These awards recognize companies that consistently exceed industry standards and deliver an outstanding customer experience," said Grace Hill's CEO Kendall Pretzer. "Surveys are an excellent tool to gain actionable insight and benchmark change, and necessary for ongoing successful improvements in property performance, resident and tenant retention and overall satisfaction."

Windsor Communities is the in-house property management company of GID, a real estate owner and fiduciary that invests in multiple asset classes. With over 1,000 associates throughout the United States, Windsor manages 150 communities in 30 different markets. To learn more, visit www.windsorcommunities.com.

The Kingsley ranking is based on customer service data from January 2023 – December 2023. Windsor Communities pays a service fee to Kingsley for its ongoing survey program. Neither GID nor Windsor are affiliated with Kingsley or its affiliates. Details on the award are located here: https://gracehill.com/the-kingsley-index/

About GID-Windsor Communities

GID is a leading real estate investment and management firm that operates a diverse portfolio of multifamily, industrial, and mixed-use developments across the United States. With over 60 years of experience across multiple asset classes, GID is an established real estate private equity investor and fiduciary supported by an integrated operating platform with approximately 55,000 multifamily units and over 25M square feet of industrial and commercial space of assets under management. The company also operates a credit platform that aims to provide commercial real estate debt solutions for institutional borrowers.

With corporate offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, New York City, and San Francisco, GID employs over 1,250 real estate professionals and operates an expansive portfolio of existing and under-development properties valued at over $29.01 billion as of December 2023.

1Assets Under Management is calculated in compliance with the definition for Assets Under Management ("AUM") prescribed in INREV's Global Definitions Database. GID's AUM includes capital for which GID provides oversight and investment management services in the funds as well as proprietary accounts, joint ventures, and accounts for which GID provides asset management services without an equity investment ("Other GID Accounts"). Other GID Accounts are not categorized as funds and are not included in regulatory assets under management or reported in dollars in custody and are not considered "clients" on GID's ADV Part 1 . As of December 31, 2023, the firm's regulatory assets under management totaled $3.8b and include 10,312 multifamily units, 1.4M industrial square feet, and 106 supervised employees.

SOURCE GID Real Estate