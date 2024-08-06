Windstar Cruises' 2026 European Voyages Boast 15 Fresh Itineraries, 24 First-Time Ports, and New Iceland Solar Eclipse Sailing

Early booking offer available through October 31, 2024

MIAMI, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Windstar Cruises unveils its 2026 European Voyages, with more new ports and itineraries than the line has ever debuted in a single season.

There are 15 brand-new itineraries, 34 first-time ports, a litany of new Star Collector sailings (which combine several itineraries into one epic/longer adventure), and a first-ever Windstar Solar Eclipse. The August 12, 2026, Around Iceland: A Total Solar Eclipse will place Windstar guests in the path of totality.

A new 81-day Star Collector, 2026 Grand Europe Adventure, begins in Helsinki, Finland on July 14, 2026, and visits 20 countries and 67 ports of call before ending in Athens, Greece. Overnight stays for up to 4 days in a single destination and late-night departures allow guests to travel further inland.

The line will also debut new cruise tours from Madrid, allowing guests to explore further inland in Spain; a brand-new circumnavigation of Ireland; a deep dive into the Aeolian Islands; and an exploration of Northern Greece with highlights like the chance to visit the Meteora Monasteries from the port of Volos. A larger sampling of new itineraries is listed below.

To celebrate the news, Windstar is concurrently launching an early booking offer. Those who book a 2026 European cruise by October 31, 2024, will enjoy a complimentary All-Inclusive experience — featuring Wi-Fi, unlimited wine, beer and cocktails, and all gratuities — plus a $100 onboard credit per stateroom.

"Our year-round cruises in the Mediterranean and Europe have more small-ship only destinations than ever before," says Jess Peterson, Windstar's itinerary planner. "We've designed these voyages with a focus on regional exploration, so that means more overnight stays and off-the-beaten-path experiences to help give you a deeper, more genuine look at some of Europe's best spots."

New itineraries and ports mean a host of new shore excursions, and Windstar's team vets every offering to bring a truly special and uniquely local experience to life – like creating molded chocolates in Bruges, Belgium or learning the lyra in Thessaloniki, Greece.

Selected 2026 New Itinerary Highlights

Atlantic France (7 nights): Get an in-depth exploration of France on a single cruise. Embark from Bordeaux and its unmatched wineries before sailing down the Dordogne River to the Atlantic and La Rochelle for feasting on oysters; then to Lorient, which accepts just one ship per day; followed by St. Malo, where a late night makes it easy to also visit Mont Saint-Michel. A mid-cruise jaunt to the UK with a visit to Guernsey in the Channel Islands is an interlude before returning to France and Cherbourg, where one can retrace the footsteps of WWII soldiers at the landing beach sites in Normandy. Finally, there is scenic cruising on the Seine before overnighting in Paris.

Treasure Troves of Corsica & Sardinia (7 nights): Vacation where the Italians and French do on this roundtrip voyage from Rome. Dolphin watching in Golfo Aranci; promenading at sunset on an overnight in Alghero; coastal driving in Bonifacio; wine tasting in Bastia; and exploring Napoleon's birthplace in Ajaccio are highlights.

Northern Spain & Portugal (8 nights): Leave from Lisbon and end with an overnight in Bordeaux. This sailing gives a chance to explore destinations outside of Portugal and Spain's major cities with stops in small ports of the Galicia and Asturias regions of Spain (plus an overnight in Bilbao) as well as charming Porto and Lisbon.

Norway's Southern Splendors (8 nights): Explore little-known fishing ports and scenic inlets along Norway's southern coastline including charming Rosendal and cozy Egersund, both first-time ports for Windstar. Visit UNESCO World Heritage sites like Urnes Stave Church, savor local cuisine, and marvel at natural wonders like Sognefjord, the majestic "King of Fjords."

Off-the-Beaten-Path Greek Islands (7 nights): Sail to less popular islands in Greece like Syros, Samos, Naxos, Folegandros, and Milos, enjoying secluded crystalline beaches, hidden harbors, and romantic ruins. Experience a moonlight concert in Ephesus, sample local Muscat wines in Samos, and wander ancient temples.

Tulip Season in Holland & Belgium (7 nights): Breathe in the height of tulip season in Holland, when the fields explode with vibrant colors. Visit the Keukenhof Gardens, explore new-to-Windstar destinations and overnight in Antwerp, whose exclusive seaport accepts only one ship per day. Cyclists will especially enjoy chances for rides in the countryside outside Harlingen.

Bella Italia: A Southern Italian Romance (8 nights): Travel like a local in southern Italy's Calabria and Puglia regions. Explore the winding lanes of Taranto — a coastal city rich in Greek ruins and medieval fortification — before visiting Otranto's picturesque harbor and Croatia's Island of Rab.

Treasures of Southern Spain & Morocco (8 nights): Have a brilliant combination of desirable ports on this Barcelona to Lisbon sailing, including the return of Windstar to Seville. (Windstar is one of the few cruise lines that can do the 50-mile scenic sailing up the Guadalquivir River to access this cultural capital of Southern Spain.) A visit to Tangier, Morocco is another highlight.

Star Collectors are longer voyages combining one or more cruises into a comprehensive voyage of 13+ days with few repeated ports. Windstar's itinerary planning team selects popular itineraries to link up for longer adventures allowing guests to make the most of their time away. As a bonus, free daily laundry is provided so guests can still pack light.

