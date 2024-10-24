WINDSTAR CRUISES, AIR TAHITI NUI, AND THE ISLANDS OF TAHITI SET THE STAGE FOR LOVE ON "THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE"

Tune in to see Joan Vassos navigate her path to love in two new episodes of "The Golden Bachelorette," airing Wednesday, October 30th and Wednesday, November 13th, at 8/7c on ABC and Stream the Next Day on Hulu

PAPEETE, French Polynesia, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Romantic small ship cruise line Windstar Cruises and the leading carrier to French Polynesia, Air Tahiti Nui, are proud to be part of Joan Vassos' journey in finding her second chance at love on the first ever season of "The Golden Bachelorette" in the lush tropical paradise of The Islands of Tahiti.

The Islands of Tahiti – world-renowned for their white-sand beaches and stunning turquoise lagoons – will be the picturesque backdrop on "The Golden Bachelorette" with Joan Vassos enjoying the comforts of Windstar's Cruises' all-suite Star Breeze in Bora Bora and Moorea. The upcoming episodes of "The Golden Bachelorette" will air on Wednesday, October 30th and Wednesday, November 13th, at 8/7c on ABC and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

While in Tahiti, Vassos was hosted aboard Windstar's Star Breeze, a 312-guest yacht that sails year-round in French Polynesia. The award-winning ship indulges guests with spacious ocean-view suites, multiple dining options, a spa, and a salon, but is still small enough to tuck into small ports like Bora Bora and Moorea for overnight stays. Guests especially enjoy Windstar's Watersports Platform in Tahiti, which allows swimming off the back of the ship directly in the Pacific Ocean and activities such as stand-up paddle boarding and kayaking.

The Islands of Tahiti are perfect for exploring by sea with a year-round warm tropical climate, steady trade winds, and calm waters. With 118 islands spread across five archipelagos, they offer a variety of landscapes from lush mountains to pristine lagoons. For centuries the vast ocean was the only route for Tahitian tupuna (ancestors) who journeyed between islands in traditional outrigger sailing canoes. These days, most visitors including Vassos and her bachelors arrive in style to the islands on Air Tahiti Nui – the flagship carrier of French Polynesia. The in-flight experience immerses travelers in the beauty of French Polynesia long before the plane touches down, from Tahitian in-flight entertainment to the aircrafts' livery and interior design, to the fragrant Tiare flower presented to each guest upon entering. Air Tahiti Nui offers direct flights to Tahiti from Seattle and Los Angeles.

Vassos is a remarkable woman whose life has been defined by her resilience, zest for adventure and strong family values. It was those family values that led to her heartbreaking decision to leave "The Golden Bachelor," stopping her journey after a medical concern with her daughter arose. Despite that and other challenges she's faced along the way — including the heartbreaking loss of her husband after 32 years of marriage — Vassos remains an embodiment of strength and grace as a devoted mother of four, grandmother of three, and school administrator while finding solace in the music of Elton John, spending time with her dog and cooking. Now, as she steps into the golden spotlight and begins her journey to seek love once more, Vassos envisions a future filled with shared moments by the beach and cherished time with family.

Windstar Cruises, The Islands of Tahiti, and Air Tahiti Nui invite viewers to see if Joan Vassos finds her happily ever after in Tahiti. Tune in to "The Golden Bachelorette" Wednesday, October 30th and Wednesday, November 13th on ABC or stream the episodes on Hulu the following day.

ABOUT WINDSTAR CRUISES

With a fleet of seven boutique all-suite and sailing yachts, each carrying between 148 to 342 guests, Windstar offers an intimate cruise experience like no other. Guests can explore enchanting destinations across the South Pacific, Europe, Alaska, Japan, the Caribbean, Costa Rica, the Panama Canal, New England, Eastern Canada, and South America.

Windstar has been sailing in French Polynesia for more than 36 years, with the most frequent week-long departures of any cruise line on its popular Dreams of Tahiti sailing. With year-round operations in Tahiti, Windstar has forged deep relationships and partnerships with local officials, enabling the line to sail to even more remote islands like the Marquesas and Tuamotus. All of Windstar's Tahitian cruises bring the culture of French Polynesia onboard with a designated cultural ambassador, and all itineraries include a complimentary Bora Bora Celebration Destination Discovery Event, which is a private feast on a beach with local performances from music to fire dancing. Local food and beer/spirits are highlighted onboard, while curated shore excursions led by locals enrich the cruise. Windstar recently announced it will expand its fleet, which will allow Windstar to bring back one of its beloved Wind Class ships, Wind Star, to Tahiti, where it will join Star Breeze in 2027, adding even more capacity to meet the growing demand for South Pacific sailings via small ships.

To learn more about Windstar Cruises, visit https://www.windstarcruises.com/tahiti-cruises/windstar-in-tahiti/.

ABOUT AIR TAHITI NUI

Air Tahiti Nui, the leading carrier to French Polynesia, offers non-stop service to Tahiti from Los Angeles and Seattle, and is one of only three airlines to offer a selection of non-stop connections between Los Angeles, Seattle and Paris. Headquartered in Papeete, Tahiti, Air Tahiti Nui operates from its Tahiti base to destinations in 10 countries in cooperation with a number of codeshare partners including Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, SNCF, Air Calin, Air New Zealand, Japan Airlines, Korean Air, Qantas and LATAM. The airline's service aims to deliver a taste of Tahitian culture from the moment passengers board, from immersive in-flight entertainment and unique cabin designs to the iconic Tiare flower gifted to each guest.

To learn more about Air Tahiti Nui, visit www.airtahitinui.com .

ABOUT THE ISLANDS OF TAHITI

Located in the South Pacific, The Islands of Tahiti are just eight hours by air from California, on the same side of the International Date Line as North America and are in the same time zone as Hawaii. The Islands of Tahiti are world-renowned for their white-sand beaches, stunning turquoise lagoons, and varied landscapes ranging from coral atolls to volcanic mountain peaks. A variety of accommodation options are available: luxury hotels with overwater bungalows, villas, Tahitian Guesthouses, and vacation rentals, as well as yachts, catamarans, cargo ships, and cruise liners. The Islands of Tahiti are all connected by Mana, it's the life force and spirit that surrounds Polynesian daily life. Whether you come for adventure, romance, or relaxation, you will discover that the spirit of Mana that flows through our land, sea, culture, and people will make you Feel Treasured.

To learn more about the Islands of Tahiti, visit https://www.tahititourisme.com/ .

ABOUT "THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE"

After more than 43 million viewers tuned in to the debut of "The Golden Bachelor" across platforms last fall, "The Golden Bachelorette" will spotlight a second chance at love for one radiant woman in her golden years. The men vying for her final rose have journeyed through the highs and lows of love, navigating moments of joy and heartbreak, and they arrive with anticipation, eager to foster a connection that sparks a future of limitless possibilities.

"The Golden Bachelorette" is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Claire Freeland, Bennett Graebner, Andrew Frank and Jason Ehrlich serve as executive producers on "The Golden Bachelorette."

For more information on "The Golden Bachelorette," visit dgepress.com.

Follow "The Golden Bachelorette" (#TheGoldenBachelorette) on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.

