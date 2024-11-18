Windstar Cruises Announces Popular "Pick Your Perk" Offer for Cruises Through June 2026

For Black Friday and Cyber Monday: Deposits Reduced to Only $300 per Guest

MIAMI, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Windstar Cruises , a leader in small ship luxury cruising, has announced the return of its popular "Pick Your Perk" offer, now available throughout the festive season (including Black Friday/Cyber Monday) as well as the prime cruise and travel booking months occurring each year January through March.

Available for booking now through March 31, 2025, on sailings through June of 2026, "Pick Your Perk" options include: one free hotel night (which can be used pre- or post-cruise) OR up to $1,000 onboard credit, which can be used for Windstar's award-winning shore excursions and adventures, spa services, or even special celebratory cocktails. Premium suite guests are afforded a third option - an upgrade to the All-Inclusive Fare (valued at $99/day) which includes unlimited alcohol, Wi-Fi, and all gratuities.

Guests booking early (and notably within the Black Friday/Cyber Monday window) from November 18 – December 2, 2024 can also take advantage of reduced deposits of just $300 per guest.

Travelers can enjoy these exceptional savings and the flexibility of choosing their preferred perk on a wide selection of the cruise line's most popular sailings including itineraries to Europe which are available year-round; French Polynesia where Windstar has sailed for more than 36 years; Latin America, which includes bucket-list destinations such as the Panama Canal and a South America cruise with options to visit Galapagos and Machu Picchu; the Caribbean where travelers can enjoy Windstar's access to exclusive harbors and water sports platform; and even Windstar's new ship Star Seeker in the Caribbean and Alaska.

"Windstar's 'Pick Your Perk' offer is one of our most popular promotions featuring significant, personalized savings," shared Windstar's Chief Commercial Officer Janet Bava. "These next few months are traditionally the most active period for cruise bookings and vacation planning, so we have extended our best and most attractive offer to allow travelers even more latitude to plan their dream Windstar getaway."

More information on the Pick Your Perk offer, the biggest sale of the year for Windstar, and available sailing options can be found here. All regions are available for the promotion with the exception of Grand Prix sailings and Star Seeker's christening cruise departing from Miami to the Caribbean in January 2026.

To make booking cruises more convenient, Windstar has added a new online booking system to its website allowing guests and advisor partners the ability to quickly lock in their cruise date on their ship of choice. Suite categories are displayed with photos and descriptions to guide travelers. Online booking opens on November 18, 2024.

To plan a small ship cruise with Windstar or learn about booking offers, contact a travel advisor, reach out to Windstar Cruises by phone at 866-258-7245, or request a call by a Windstar vacation planner. Find more information on Windstar Cruises here.

Sarah Scoltock, Director of Public Relations, Windstar Cruises / [email protected]

About Windstar Cruises:

With a fleet of seven boutique all-suite and sailing yachts, each carrying between 148 to 342 guests, Windstar Cruises, voted #1 boutique cruise line, offers an intimate experience like no other. Guests can explore enchanting destinations across Europe, the Caribbean, Costa Rica, the Panama Canal, Alaska, New England, Canada, South America, Japan, and the South Pacific. Plus, Windstar operates year-round in Europe and will offer two unique ship experiences in Tahiti starting in 2027. Windstar will introduce two new ships to its Star Class beginning with Star Seeker in December 2025 and followed by Star Explorer in 2026. At Windstar Cruises, it's not just about travel – it's about creating experiences that resonate with the soul. With port-intensive itineraries, iconic destinations, exceptional service, and an innovative culinary program, every moment with Windstar is an opportunity for discovery and delight.

Windstar Cruises is proud to be part of the Xanterra Travel Collection®, a distinguished group of global hospitality and travel companies with a legacy that spans over a hundred years operating our country's iconic national parks, including Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Glacier, Death Valley, and many others. Xanterra Travel Collection®, is owned by The Anschutz Corporation, the ultimate owner of the Broadmoor, Sea Island, and entertainment giant AEG, Anschutz Entertainment Group.

