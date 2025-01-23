Windstar Cruises Enters the Equestrian World with World-Class Show Jumping Horse

Windstar Cruises, the horse's namesake, officially welcomed Windstar to its family with an aptly-timed christening on December 25, joining forces with the best in the industry to strategize a long-term training plan to develop a champion show-jumping horse.

"We are thrilled to welcome this extraordinary horse to our Windstar family," said Windstar's President Christopher Prelog. "Our unique collaboration aims to bring awareness to the travel community about what it takes to train a champion show jumping horse. We are fortunate to be aligned with such skilled professionals to provide Windstar with the meticulous training needed to enter the field. We look forward to witnessing Windstar's success over the years to come through Serenity Farm Show Stables' dedicated efforts."

Currently ranked in the top 300 riders in the world, Windstar's rider Kelli Cruciotti Vanderveen is an emerging star in the world of equestrian show jumping. She is among the youngest competitors to win some of the most prestigious awards and classes within the world of American showjumping and is currently the resident Grand Prix rider for Serenity Farm Show Stables in Loxahatchee Groves, Florida. Serenity Farm Show Stables is nationally and internationally recognized as one of the top hunter, jumper, and equitation training facilities in the country.

"This is truly an incredible opportunity on multiple fronts," says Kelli Cruciotti Vanderveen. "Windstar Cruises is such a unique company with a fantastic focus on luxury and fun. When they approached us with the concept to blend 180º From Ordinary with the prestige and competition of the show jumping industry I knew this was going to be a game changer. I look forward to an incredible future with Windstar Cruises and the horse Windstar!"

Windstar was purchased as a young horse to develop in collaboration with Kelli Cruciotti Vanderveen and Serenity Farm Show Stables with the focus being the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. Windstar is set to compete in several 2025 Equestrian events including the Winter Equestrian Festival, World Equestrian Center, Tryon International, The Hampton Classic, and the Pennsylvania National Horse Show.

For more information on Windstar the horse's journey including his debut in the Winter Equestrian Festival in Wellington, follow his new handle on Instagram .

Images for press use can be downloaded here .

Find more information on Windstar Cruises here .

About Windstar Cruises:

With a fleet of seven boutique all-suite and sailing yachts, each carrying between 148 to 342 guests, Windstar Cruises, voted #1 boutique cruise line, offers an intimate experience like no other. Guests can explore enchanting destinations across Europe, the Caribbean, Costa Rica and the Panama Canal, Alaska, Canada and New England, South America, Japan, and the South Pacific. Plus, Windstar operates year-round in Europe and will offer two unique ship experiences in Tahiti starting in 2027. Windstar will introduce two new ships to its Star Class beginning with Star Seeker in December 2025 and followed by Star Explorer in December 2026. At Windstar Cruises, it's not just about travel – it's about creating experiences that resonate with the soul. With port-intensive itineraries, iconic destinations, exceptional service, and an innovative culinary program, every moment with Windstar is an opportunity for discovery and delight. Windstar Cruises is proud to be part of the Xanterra Travel Collection®, a distinguished group of global hospitality and travel companies with a legacy that spans over a hundred years operating our country's iconic national parks, including Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Glacier, Death Valley, and many others. Xanterra Travel Collection®, is owned by The Anschutz Corporation, the ultimate owner of the Broadmoor, Sea Island, and entertainment giant AEG, Anschutz Entertainment Group.

SOURCE Windstar Cruises