Windstar Cruises Launches New Cruise & Overwater Bungalow Packages Inspired by "The Golden Bachelorette" Finale, Now Streaming on Hulu

PAPEETE, French Polynesia, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Windstar Cruises invites couples to rekindle romance and create lasting memories with an exclusive second honeymoon experience inspired by "The Golden Bachelorette," now streaming on Hulu. Embark on your own journey to find romance in Tahiti with new air + hotel + cruise packages that immerse couples in the magic of Tahiti, blending adventure and relaxation for an unforgettable romantic escape.

As Joan Vassos and her final three men stepped aboard Air Tahiti Nui, they were greeted by the warmth and beauty of the Polynesian islands. Windstar Cruises' 312-guest Star Breeze served as home to Joan Vassos as she explored the Islands of Tahiti with her final dates on Moorea with a private catamaran tour, an ATV ride into the jungle and finally, a Tahitian bonding ceremony. With Joan's dates taking place at the Hilton Conrad Bora Bora Nui and Intercontinental Bora Bora Resort &Thalasso Spa hotels, viewers can see the beauty of these properties included in Windstar's new cruise packages.

For those dreaming of their own second honeymoon, or any excuse to toast love and connection, Windstar Cruises , Air Tahiti Nui, and Tahiti Tourisme have partnered to create three new packages that make romance a breeze.

The Islands of Tahiti have long been a top choice for romantic vacations, thanks to their stunning tropical beaches, turquoise waters, and intimate, serene ambiance. Beyond the scenery, Tahiti offers a rich Polynesian culture that's deeply rooted in traditions. Travelers can dive into Tahitian culture through experiences that connect them with history and the daily lives of local people. Begin in the turquoise lagoons, snorkeling or diving among vibrant coral reefs and graceful manta rays, then dive into the local food scene with market tours and cooking classes featuring dishes like poisson cru. Discover Tahiti's heritage by visiting ancient marae temples and learning the symbolism behind traditional tattoo art. Round out your journey with hikes through lush landscapes, offering a blend of nature and culture that captures the true spirit of this topical paradise.

Overwater bungalows are a coveted experience in the islands and viewers of "The Golden Bachelorette" saw these as homes for Joan's men in the show's final episodes. Travelers interested in experiencing the combination of an overwater bungalow stay in beautiful Bora Bora or Moorea, and a cruise around the islands, can book Windstar's new inclusive packages.

Final Rose & Overwater Bungalows Package: Fly roundtrip from Los Angeles on Air Tahiti Nui and stay one night at the Intercontinental Tahiti Resort in Papeete before transferring to the Sofitel Kia Ora Moorea for three nights in an overwater bungalow. An ATV and snorkeling excursion are included. Then it's off to meet the ship in Moorea for a 6-day cruise in the islands.

Golden Days in Bora Bora Air + Overwater Villa Package from Los Angeles: Fly roundtrip from Los Angeles on Air Tahiti Nui and stay one night at the Intercontinental Tahiti Resort in Papeete before transferring to the Hilton Conrad Bora Bora Nui for two nights in an overwater villa, and then a weeklong cruise.

Golden Days in Bora Bora Air + Overwater Villa Package from Seattle: Fly roundtrip from Seattle, Washington to Papeete, Tahiti on Air Tahiti Nui and stay two nights in an overwater villa at the Intercontinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa and one night at the Intercontinental Tahiti Resort in Papeete after a weeklong cruise in the islands.

All packages include transfers in Tahiti between airport, hotels and ship. Gourmet breakfast and Wi-Fi are included at the hotels.

For special romantic touches on board Windstar's yacht, guests can purchase romance packages with extra indulgences like a couples massage, rose petal bed turndown, and a private dinner under the stars. Additional celebration packages include elements for vow renewals, engagements and weddings.

For more on Windstar's offerings in the South Pacific visit https://www.windstarcruises.com/destinations/tahiti/ .

Accompanying images and Broll are available here.

ABOUT WINDSTAR CRUISES

With a fleet of seven boutique all-suite and sailing yachts, each carrying between 148 to 342 guests, Windstar offers an intimate cruise experience like no other. Guests can explore enchanting destinations across the South Pacific, Europe, Alaska, Japan, the Caribbean, Costa Rica, the Panama Canal, New England, Eastern Canada, and South America.

Windstar has been sailing in French Polynesia for more than 36 years, with the most frequent week-long departures of any cruise line on its popular Dreams of Tahiti sailing. With year-round operations in Tahiti, Windstar has forged deep relationships and partnerships with local officials, enabling the line to sail to even more remote islands like the Marquesas and Tuamotus. All of Windstar's Tahitian cruises bring the culture of French Polynesia onboard with a designated cultural ambassador, and all itineraries include a complimentary Bora Bora Celebration Destination Discovery Event, which is a private feast on a beach with local performances from music to fire dancing. Local food and beer/spirits are highlighted onboard, while curated shore excursions led by locals enrich the cruise. Windstar recently announced it will expand its fleet, which will allow Windstar to bring back one of its beloved Wind Class ships, Wind Star, to Tahiti, where it will join Star Breeze in 2027, adding even more capacity to meet the growing demand for South Pacific sailings via small ships.

To learn more about Windstar Cruises, visit https://www.windstarcruises.com/tahiti-cruises/windstar-in-tahiti/ .

ABOUT AIR TAHITI NUI

Air Tahiti Nui, the leading carrier to French Polynesia, offers non-stop service to Tahiti from Los Angeles and Seattle, and is one of only three airlines to offer a selection of non-stop connections between Los Angeles, Seattle and Paris. Headquartered in Papeete, Tahiti, Air Tahiti Nui operates from its Tahiti base to destinations in 10 countries in cooperation with a number of codeshare partners including Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, SNCF, Air Calin, Air New Zealand, Japan Airlines, Korean Air, Qantas and LATAM. The airline's service aims to deliver a taste of Tahitian culture from the moment passengers board, from immersive in-flight entertainment and unique cabin designs to the iconic Tiare flower gifted to each guest.

To learn more about Air Tahiti Nui, visit www.airtahitinui.com .

ABOUT THE ISLANDS OF TAHITI

Located in the South Pacific, The Islands of Tahiti are just eight hours by air from California, on the same side of the International Date Line as North America and are in the same time zone as Hawaii. The Islands of Tahiti are world-renowned for their white-sand beaches, stunning turquoise lagoons, and varied landscapes ranging from coral atolls to volcanic mountain peaks. A variety of accommodation options are available: luxury hotels with overwater bungalows, villas, Tahitian Guesthouses, and vacation rentals, as well as yachts, catamarans, cargo ships, and cruise liners. The Islands of Tahiti are all connected by Mana, it's the life force and spirit that surrounds Polynesian daily life. Whether you come for adventure, romance, or relaxation, you will discover that the spirit of Mana that flows through our land, sea, culture, and people will make you Feel Treasured.

To learn more about The Islands of Tahiti, visit https://www.tahititourisme.com/ .

ABOUT "THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE"

After more than 43 million viewers tuned in to the debut of "The Golden Bachelor" across platforms last fall, "The Golden Bachelorette" spotlighted a second chance at love for one radiant woman in her golden years. The men vying for her final rose journeyed through the highs and lows of love, navigating moments of joy and heartbreak.

"The Golden Bachelorette" is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Claire Freeland, Bennett Graebner, Andrew Frank and Jason Ehrlich serve as executive producers on "The Golden Bachelorette."

For more information on "The Golden Bachelorette," visit dgepress.com.

Follow "The Golden Bachelorette" (#TheGoldenBachelorette) on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.

