Windward Launches its Maritime Intelligence Operations Center (MIOC) to Deliver Mission-Ready Services for Defense and Commercial Enterprises

Windward new mission-critical intelligence service center combines proprietary agentic Maritime AI™, multi-source intelligence and dedicated Windward analysts team to keep government, commercial, and legal organizations mission-ready in real time

LONDON and WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Windward, the leading Maritime AI™ intelligence company, today announced the launch of the Windward Maritime Intelligence Operations Center (MIOC). The dedicated intelligence service center is designed to provide mission-ready, decision-grade maritime intelligence for government agencies, commercial enterprises, legal organizations, and insurance companies operating in increasingly complex maritime environments.

Escalating geopolitical tensions, expanding sanctions regimes, gray-zone warfare, and growing threats to critical infrastructure have made maritime risk harder to detect, verify, and act on. At the same time, the proliferation of data sources and monitoring tools has increased complexity without necessarily improving clarity, leaving decision-makers with fragmented signals rather than defensible intelligence.

The Windward MIOC addresses this new reality by operating as a seamless extension of customer teams—either embedded on-site or deployed remotely. Drawing on operational models from Global Security Operations Centers (GSOCs) and Cyber SOCs, the center introduces a new standard of maritime service, shifting from passive observation to active orchestration.

Powered by Windward's patented Maritime AI™, the MIOC leverages an Agentic AI SOAR layer to automate complex investigations, reducing 'Mean Time to Decision' (MTTD) by 80%. The center's Multi-Domain Fusion model integrates multi source intelligence including imagery (SAR/EO), digital signals, and RF spectrum data to eliminate the silos exploited by bad actors. Combined with Proactive Threat Hunting—using 'Pattern of Life' baselines to flag emerging evasion typologies—the MIOC delivers expert-led intelligence services and high-fidelity analyst reports that ensure organizations can navigate strategic risks with certainty.

"As maritime threats become more sophisticated all organizations must stay ahead of the curve," said Ami Daniel, CEO and Co-Founder of Windward. "We launched the Windward MIOC to serve as the ultimate mission partner, placing elite tradecraft and agentic AI at our customers' service. They can now leverage 15 years of know-how and hundreds of years of combined maritime and intelligence experience. We are providing the authority needed to command the seas and act with the precision and agility today's missions demand."

Through MIOC, Windward delivers intelligence capabilities that include Subsea Infrastructure Monitoring, Multi-Sensor Fusion, Investigative Due Diligence, IUU and Forced Labor Screening, Environmental Forensics, and Legal and Incident Reconstruction. The MIOC operates as a dedicated intelligence operations center, configured to fit organizations' mission and operational needs. Available via subscription for real-time monitoring, or on an ad-hoc basis, services are delivered either remotely, or physically on-site within customer organizations.

