Windward Launches its Shipment Analytics Dashboard to Optimize Supply Chain Decision Making and Exception Management

News provided by

Windward

24 May, 2023, 07:00 ET

The new dashboard provides users with a holistic analysis of all shipping data and furthers Windward's commitment to improving decision making processes with relevant real-time data and insights

LONDON, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Windward (LSE: WNWD), the leading Maritime AI company, announced today the launch of its Shipment Analytics Dashboard. The new dashboard, now available as part of Windward's Ocean Freight Visibility (OFV) solution, showcases statistics and analytics about customer shipment and carrier performance to provide them with a holistic assessment of past and current shipments, with additional insights creating a feedback loop between shipment execution and freight procurement to help improve and optimize business decisions.

Continue Reading
Windward’s Shipping Analytics Dashboard- Credit Windward
Windward’s Shipping Analytics Dashboard- Credit Windward

Lack of data and visibility is a large contributor to supply chain challenges and delays, not only between entities but also within individual organizations, causing reduced efficiency, increased operational costs, inaccurate forecasting, and poor customer experience.

Windward's Shipment Analytics Dashboard provides businesses with individualized analytics on past and current shipments including Port of Discharge (POD), changes per carrier, carrier delays, ETA changes, number of transshipped containers, and active shipments at risk of delay.

Windward's unique data sets and Maritime AI insights are constantly being used by customers who build their own dashboards using Windward's API Insight lab. The insights are integrated directly into customer workflows via API to support business decisions across departments ranging from procurement, operations, negotiations, inventory management, customer success, and more. Windward's Maritime AI insights, powered by billions of data points and advanced behavioral models enable better business processes, thus increasing efficiency and  ROI.

"Data is a vital element of any decision-making process, but when implemented directly into the various workflows across departments, it has the power to drastically improve efficiency and processes for the entire organization," said Ami Daniel, CEO and Co-Founder of Windward. "Windward's mission is to empower supply chain stakeholders to make informed decisions in order to increase efficiency and decrease costs of their shipping operations. Our new Shipping Analytics Dashboard is a valuable tool that allows them to easily deep dive into their own data and accomplish their goals."

Windward's Shipment Analytic Dashboard is an added capability to the company's Ocean Freight Visibility (OFV) solution which utilizes data aggregated from more than 120 carriers, 1,400+ ports and terminals, 5,500 container vessels, sailing schedules, meteorological data, and location and AIS data. The solution provides accurate ETA predictions and real-time visibility into container and vessel journeys allowing users to better predict, plan, and proactively mitigate supply chain risks.

About Windward

Windward (LSE: WNWD), a publicly traded company on the London Stock Exchange, is the leading Maritime AI company, enabling organizations to achieve business and operational readiness. Windward's AI-powered solution allows stakeholders including banks, commodity traders, insurers, and major energy and shipping companies to make real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions, providing a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem and its broader impact on safety, security, finance, business, and the supply chain. For more information visit: https://windward.ai/.

Media Contact
David Hoffman
Headline Media
[email protected]
+972-52-842-1955

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2084151/Windward_Shipping_Analytics_Dashboard.jpg

SOURCE Windward

Also from this source

Windward Launches First of its Kind Insights with Reasons for Delay and Actionable Visibility to Improve Supply Chain Resilience

American Supermajor Chooses Windward to Enhance its Trade Compliance Processes and Mitigate Risk in a Turbulent Oil Trading Environment

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.