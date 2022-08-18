Windy.com launches new Hurricane Tracker to monitor hurricane development

PRAGUE, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurricanes are expensive. Around the world, they take their toll each year in the form of many casualties, destroyed lives, and huge losses of property. According to NOAA, damage limitation costs tens to hundreds of billions of dollars. Last year's Hurricane Ida alone cost more than $75 billion. Hurricane forecasting is, therefore, a priority for many local institutions. In addition to local hydrometeorological institutes, users rely on third-party forecasting tools.

This is also why Windy.com released an important update before the peak of the hurricane season, which aims to offer a simple and as accurate as possible visualization of the development of hurricanes or tropical storms. Combined with other layers on Windy.com, the Hurricane Tracker gives a comprehensive view of hurricane development.

In the new version, the user can see the likely development of the hurricane's direction and strength. It does not rely on a single model but makes all available for a given hurricane. The user can switch between the models at will. Windy Hurricane Tracker is based on NOAA, ECMWF, JMA, and BoM models.

Combined with other layers (e.g., live satellite, radar, wind and rain accumulation, etc.), it gives the public, government, private institutions, or the media better options for predicting hurricane and storm impacts than before.

Update 37.1, in which the new features appear, is already available in the App Store, and Google Play. Although Windy is investing a lot of development time in this particular feature, hurricane tracking remains free for all users.

In addition to professional athletes, pilots, or sailors, Windy is also trying to help the public. Previously, the app added options to monitor radiation, air quality, drought intensity.

Windy.com was originally created as a weather forecasting app for kiters, surfers, and other extreme sportsmen who need to know an accurate forecast of not only the weather but especially the development of weather conditions for their hobby. Gradually, however, the app has become an essential part of the professional lives of people whose lives depend on accurate weather forecasting. We're talking about sailors, pilots, firefighters, or just people in emergency staff during natural disasters. During hurricanes, images from Windy.com have become an integral part of news coverage and information for residents in affected areas.

