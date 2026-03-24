Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America Launches Educational Resource on Intoxicating Hemp Beverages

New Microsite Outlines Path for Safe, Effective Regulation as Market Rapidly Expands

WASHINGTON, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA), the national trade association representing wine and spirits distributors, today announced the launch of a new educational microsite dedicated to the regulation of intoxicating hemp-derived beverages, offering a comprehensive, fact-based resource on one of the fastest-growing and least understood segments of the adult beverage marketplace.

As intoxicating hemp beverages continue to proliferate nationwide, the category has outpaced clear regulatory guidance for businesses, policymakers, and consumers. WSWA's new microsite fills that gap, detailing how a modern, effective regulatory framework would ensure consumer safety, product integrity, and marketplace accountability.

THE REGULATION OF INTOXICATING HEMP BEVERAGES

The microsite outlines why intoxicating hemp beverages should be regulated in a manner consistent with alcohol, leveraging a proven system that prioritizes age verification, product standards, taxation, and state-level control over retail sales.

Absent clear federal direction, several states have filled the void by regulating these beverages like alcohol. Consistent federal standards for production and interstate commerce would establish a national baseline-not override state authority but provide consistency where it matters most.

The microsite provides:

Key data on the size, growth, and trajectory of the hemp industry

A clear breakdown of regulatory gaps and risks in the current environment

An interactive map tracking state-level approaches and legislative activity

Educational tools, including a glossary and downloadable materials for policymakers, media, and stakeholders

Critically, the resource also outlines what a comprehensive federal regulatory structure could look like: providing a roadmap grounded in decades of experience with beverage alcohol oversight.

"If Congress fails to act, these products face a real risk of being removed from the shelves of licensed, responsible retail stores in November, but would still be available to consumers through multiple other unregulated channels" said WSWA President and CEO Francis Creighton. "Intoxicating products, including hemp beverages, need a clear, workable framework that protects public health and public safety while allowing responsible businesses to operate. This resource is designed to inform that conversation with facts, not confusion."

WSWA has long cautioned that outright prohibition or regulatory ambiguity will not eliminate consumer demand but instead risks shifting sales into unregulated channels – particularly online – where age verification and product safety controls are often limited or nonexistent.

By contrast, a consistent, enforceable federal framework would bring transparency and accountability to a rapidly evolving category while preserving state authority over how these products are sold.

WSWA encourages policymakers, regulators, media, and industry stakeholders to explore the microsite as discussions around intoxicating hemp beverages continue to evolve.

For more information and to access the resource, visit: wswa.org/regulate-hemp.

About Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America

WSWA is the national trade association representing the distribution tier of the wine and spirits industry, dedicated to advancing the interests and independence of distributors and brokers of wine and spirits. Founded in 1943, WSWA has more than 380 member companies in 50 states and the District of Columbia, and its members distribute more than 80 percent of all wine and spirits sold at wholesale in the United States.

To learn more, please visit www.wswa.org or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or X.

MEDIA CONTACT

Christy Moran

Senior Vice President, Communications & Marketing

[email protected] | (202) 669-3293

SOURCE Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America