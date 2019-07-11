Wine and Spirits Wholesalers in Florida Employ 6,500 Americans Earning $501 million in Wages, New WSWA Data Shows

MIAMI, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Family-owned wine and spirits wholesalers in Florida deliver wine and spirits from every corner of the world to local restaurants, bars and stores— and are a major economic engine in the state, according to a new study. Wholesalers in Florida employ more than 6,500 employees who earn $501 million in wages each year as part of an industry that generates $2.37 billion in Florida state tax revenue each year. Since 2016, wholesaler jobs in Florida have increased 40 percent and collective wages paid have increased by more than $124 million.

"The appropriate amount of regulation by the State of Florida has allowed generations of family-owned wholesalers to work with their supplier and retailer partners to offer an unprecedented selection of wine and spirits that is meeting a growing and diverse consumer demand, said Wayne Chaplin, Chief Executive Officer, Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits, based in Miami. "It is a great time to be in the industry – especially being based in the State of Florida," he added.

Responsible distribution practices save Florida's government money by accurately and efficiently collecting and remitting $467.73 million in state excise taxes.

"With the industry generating $2.37 billion in Florida state tax revenue each year and employing thousands of Floridians at very competitive wages, the Sunshine State's wine and spirits industry is certainly in a growth-mode," said Steven Becker, Executive Vice President and Treasurer, Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits. "A big reason for the positive impact -- smart and effective regulation that is consumer focused," he added.

Distributors in the three-tier system efficiently move alcoholic beverage products from producer to consumer, and help keep the market safe and accountable, protecting consumers and non-consumers alike.

"From Tallahassee to Miami, Florida's wine and spirits distributors use their logistics and marketing expertise to safely deliver beverage alcohol to retailers across the state– and their positive impact continues to grow," said Scott Ashley, President of Wine and Spirits Distributors of Florida. "In just two years, Florida's wholesalers have added nearly 2,000 good-paying jobs that keep the market regulated and safe, and help provide nearly half a billion dollars in excise tax revenue for the state."

For more data on Florida wine and spirits wholesalers, and to search by congressional district, state senate district, or state house district, click here. WSWA's industry economic impact analysis and ongoing studies are prepared by John Dunham & Associates based in Brooklyn, N.Y.

WSWA is the national trade association representing the wholesale tier of the wine and spirits industry, dedicated to advancing the interests and independence of wholesalers, distributors and brokers of wine and spirits. Founded in 1943, WSWA has more than 370 member companies in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and its members distribute more than 80 percent of all wine and spirits sold at wholesale in the U.S.

