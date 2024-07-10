WSWA Opens Registration for Access LIVE 2025 in Denver

The show, now in its third year since being redesigned, brings all three tiers of the industry under one roof where attendees can expect two and a half days of unrivaled relationship building, dealmaking, interactive experiences, content-producing opportunities and hot topic panel discussions. This is the first time the event will be held outside of the Orlando or Las Vegas metro areas in over 20 years.

New this year, an elevated Wine and Spirits Tasting Competition — in partnership with The Tasting Alliance, the largest and most prestigious awards company in the world — will be taking place in the days leading up to the show's official start. Competing brands can enter to earn bragging rights throughout their entire Access LIVE journey with the Best in Show Tasting for all attendees taking place live on the show floor in HQ Connect. After the competition, 10 winners will advance to the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

"We are thrilled to partner with WSWA at Access LIVE for this exciting new tasting competition," said Amanda Blue of The Tasting Alliance. "This collaboration allows us to discover and celebrate exceptional new wine and spirits brands. Together, we aim to highlight innovative producers and provide them with the recognition they deserve."

Returning to the show will be Access HQ, a reimagined exhibit hall experience featuring over 400 exhibit booths and more than 70 Main Street suites — all within the convention center complex. Average walk times between the hall floor and Main Street Suites are less than five minutes, meaning attendees can fit in more exploration, networking and dealmaking than ever before. The exhibit hall will also feature the LIVE Stage, where TED-style sessions will take place, and The Hub, including the Content Lab featuring free videos produced by Pour Agency, a fan favorite.

Back by popular demand are Wholesaler Power Hours featuring leaders from the second tier who will discuss and debate the best course for success in the U.S. marketplace, how to build successful partnerships in franchise states, and how control jurisdictions hold nearly 25% of U.S. spirits consumption and are setting trends across the rest of the country. These sessions will take place on the LIVE Stage.

To learn more about the dynamic content at Access LIVE 2025, visit

accesslive.wswa.org/schedule.

WSWA's highly anticipated Brand Battle will return in 2025, with a virtual category tournament leading up to a championship held on the Access LIVE Main stage. Brand Battle is WSWA's version of Shark Tank, where brand representatives pitch to a panel of industry experts. Past Brand Battle winners include, Gray Whale Gin (2019), Campesino Rum (2022), Sunshine Punch (2023), and most recently, Quintaliza Tequila (2024). WSWA's Brand Battle served as a springboard for these brands, exposing them to immediate distribution deals, positive media buzz and other brand-development opportunities.

To learn more about Brand Battle and to register for the competition, visit

accesslive.wswa.org/brand-battle.

The Main Stage will feature keynote speakers, general sessions, award ceremonies and the live 2025 Brand Battle Championship. The General Sessions will showcase remarks from industry members, brand owners and celebrities, plus a welcome address from WSWA President and CEO Francis Creighton and an address from President of Opici Family Distributing and WSWA's first female Chair of the Board, Dina Opici. To submit a speaking proposal, visit https://accesslive.wswa.org/submit-speaker-proposal.

WSWA's SipSource will present a comprehensive State of the Industry report at Access LIVE, providing attendees with the latest data, trends and a forward-looking forecast. This insightful presentation will equip industry professionals with essential information to navigate the evolving market landscape. For the first time, SipSource will also feature an interactive data center in Access HQ, offering a unique opportunity for attendees to engage with product managers, users and analysts. This dedicated space will foster informative discussions, allowing participants to delve deeper into the latest data and trends shaping the industry.

To learn about sponsorship opportunities or to submit an award or speaker nomination, visit accesslive.wswa.org.

"This is the first time the show will be outside of Orlando or Las Vegas in a generation, and we couldn't be more excited to be in Denver," said Creighton. "Denver captures the energy and vibrancy of the exhibit hall floor and the spirit of exploration and discovery that is Access LIVE. We're excited to once again bring together all three tiers and really showcase what makes our industry unique — the personal relationships that drive successful partnerships."

Learn more about Access LIVE at accesslive.wswa.org or contact the Access LIVE hotline at 202-371-5682.

Media interested in attending Access LIVE should visit www.accesslive.wswa.org/media to submit credential requests.

About WSWA's Access LIVE

WSWA's Access LIVE is the largest U.S. event uniting all tiers of the beverage alcohol industry. Featuring buy-sell engagements, high-level information panels, wine and spirits competition and C-suite-level networking, this event has been a premier destination for beverage alcohol wholesalers, suppliers and now retailers since its inception in 1943. To learn more, please visit accesslive.wswa.org or connect with us across our social platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube or follow us at #AccessLIVE25.

About The Tasting Alliance

For over 40 years, The Tasting Alliance has pioneered the beverage competition space, setting the standard as the largest and longest-standing blind evaluation alcohol competition worldwide. The Tasting Alliance is renowned for its unwavering impartiality and judging process, earning the trust of participating brands, judges and enthusiasts. Double Gold medal winners are chosen by esteemed blind judging panels, recognized as the most trusted in the industry. From internationally acclaimed distilleries and wineries to artisanal craft producers and boutique vineyards, its awards serve as catalysts for success, propelling brands toward global recognition.

