Wine E-commerce Market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.15% through 2022-2027; the increasing preference for online shopping to boost market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wine e-commerce market size is estimated to increase by USD 12,062.31 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 8.15%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Wine E-commerce Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wine E-commerce Market

The wine e-commerce market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed below - Bright Cellars Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., DRINKS Insiders LLC, E vino Comercio de Vinhos SA, Flaviar Inc., Fratelli Wines Pvt. Ltd., Gifts Inc., GoBrands Inc., IBEROWINE GOURMET S.C., Living Liquidz, Naked Wines plc, RESERVEBAR HOLDINGS CORP., Retail Services and Systems Inc., SNAP41 Inc., The Wine Emporium, Uber Technologies Inc., VINELLO retail GmbH, Vintage Wine Estates Inc., Vivino Inc., and Wine Inc. Download Sample Report

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of Wine e-commerce Market

Wine E-commerce Market – Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by product type (still wine, sparkling wine, and fortified wine), and flavor (red wine, white wine, and rose wine) and geography ((North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth in the Still Wine segment will be significant during the forecast period. Still wines, including red, white, and rosé wines, are non-carbonated wines and are widely available on e-commerce platforms. These platforms provide a diverse selection of still wines sourced from various countries, regions, and producers. Many e-commerce companies also offer subscription services, allowing customers to receive regular deliveries of still wines from different regions and producers. In Europe , wine still holds a significant position as one of the most favored alcoholic beverages.

Geographic Overview

The market is segmented by region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

Europe is estimated to contribute 45% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. France , Italy , and Spain are major countries in the wine production industry. This region is the largest wine producer worldwide. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of sparkling wine in Europe has had a positive impact on the growth of the regional wine e-commerce market. The region consists of several well-established e-commerce platforms specializing in wine, including Vinatis, Wine in Black, and Wine Society. The ongoing trend of online shopping along with the growing demand for premium wines is expected to drive the market's expansion during the forecast period.

To procure the data - Buy the report!

Wine E-commerce Market – Market Dynamic

Key Driver

The increasing preference for online shopping is driving market growth. Customers are finding it convenient to purchase wine through e-commerce platforms, which offer a wide variety of wines at competitive prices and provide home delivery services. Factors such as the increasing demand for wine, higher Internet penetration, and the ease of buying wine online contribute to the growth of wine sales through digital platforms. Additionally, online auctions offer buyers the opportunity to bid on wines from any location worldwide. Hence, the increasing number of online buyers is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Automation in wine warehousing is a major trend shaping the market. The integration of automation technologies within the wine industry offers significant benefits such as optimizing logistics and supply chain operations, cost reduction, and improved efficiency. For example, a collaboration between WineDirect, a wine logistics company, and Locus Robotics, a robotics firm, in 2021. By implementing automation in their fulfillment centers, WineDirect leveraged robots equipped with advanced sensors to navigate the warehouse and handle tasks such as order picking and packing. As a result, wine companies that adopt automation in their warehousing operations can effectively manage their inventory, enhance order accuracy, and ultimately increase their overall output.

Significant Challenge

A complex regulatory environment is a significant challenge restricting market growth. The prevalence of various laws and regulations in different jurisdictions is one of the major regulatory issues. For Instance, the various laws and policies governing the sale and transportation of wine in several US states. Additionally, the present conflict over tariffs on steel and aluminum between the United States and the European Union could have a negative effect on the market. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

For Insights on the market dynamics & segmentations VIEW PDF SAMPLE!

What are the key data covered in this Wine E-commerce Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the wine e-commerce market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the wine e-commerce market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the wine e-commerce market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of wine e-commerce market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Wine E-commerce Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12,062.31 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.58 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 45% Key countries US, China, France, UK, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bright Cellars Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., DRINKS Insiders LLC, E vino Comercio de Vinhos SA, Flaviar Inc., Fratelli Wines Pvt. Ltd., Gifts Inc., GoBrands Inc., IBEROWINE GOURMET S.C., Living Liquidz, Naked Wines plc, RESERVEBAR HOLDINGS CORP., Retail Services and Systems Inc., SNAP41 Inc., The Wine Emporium, Uber Technologies Inc., VINELLO retail GmbH, Vintage Wine Estates Inc., Vivino Inc., and Wine Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

