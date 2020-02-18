Wine Industry Forecasts to 2025 - Insights Into Still, Sparkling, Dessert, and Fortified Wine

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wine Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wine market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The wine industry valued at $157.6 billion in 2018, is estimated to reach $201.2 billion in 2025.



Health benefits and premiumization of wine products along with innovation in flavor and more advanced distribution networks across the globe are the major factors that drive the growth of the global wine market. The wine contains antioxidants that, when consumed, fight with free radicals to avoid diseases such as cancer. Additionally, the growing demand in emerging economies such as China and India are also contributing to the global wine market.



According to the Wine Institute of the US, the consumption of wine has been increased over the past 4 years from 919 million gallons in 2015 to 966 million gallons in 2018. However, the consumption of wine per individual has not seen a sharp increase. In 2015, the wine consumption per individual was 2.86 gallons and in 2018 the wine consumption per individual was 2.95 gallons.



According to the World Health Organization, in 2016, wine holds 28% of share (in terms of volume) in the overall alcoholic beverage consumption across the globe. Barefoot, Concha Toro, Gallo, Changyu, Yello Tail, Sutter Home, Robert Mondavi, hardy's, Beringer, and Great Wall among others are the major wine brands across the globe.



The prominent companies in the wine market are Constellation Brands, Treasury Wine Estates, and Accolade Wines. These market players adopt several strategies in order to stay competitive in the market. For instance, in April 2019, Bishop Cider had Launched Uncommon Wines which is a woman-powered session' wine in a can. This wine contains less than 5% of alcohol by volume, therefore, it is termed as a session beer.



This report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global wine market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global wine market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global wine market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Development



4. Market Determinants

4.1 Motivators

4.2 Restraints

4.1. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Wine Market by Type

5.1.1. Still Wine

5.1.2. Sparkling Wine

5.1.3. Dessert Wine

5.1.4. Fortified Wine

5.2. Global Wine Market by Distribution Channel

5.2.1. Online

5.2.2. Offline



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. US

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Spain

6.2.4. Italy

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. Japan

6.3.3. India

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Accolade Wines

7.2. Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

7.3. Bronco Wine Co.

7.4. Bundaberg Brewed Drinks Pvt. Ltd.

7.5. Carlsberg Breweries A/S

7.6. China Resources Snow Breweries

7.7. Constellation Brands Inc.

7.8. Craft Brew Alliance

7.9. DGB (Pty) Ltd.

7.10. Diageo PLC

7.11. Halewood International Ltd.

7.12. Heineken Holding N.V.

7.13. Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.

7.14. Molson Coors Brewing Co.

7.15. SABMiller PLC

7.16. Suntory Holdings Ltd.

7.17. Thai Beverage PLC

7.18. The Boston Beer Company Inc.

7.19. The Wine Group Inc.

7.20. Treasury Wine Estates

7.21. Tsingtao Beer (H.K.) Trading Co. Ltd.

7.22. United Breweries Ltd.



