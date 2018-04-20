Wine Road Podcast Wins Taste Award for Best Podcast

HEALDSBURG, Calif., April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine Road's biweekly podcast, The Wine, When and Where of Northern Sonoma County, was named Best Food or Drink Podcast in the 9th annual Taste Awards Monday, April 9th at a VIP Dinner and Red-Carpet Reception in Los Angeles.

Wine Road podcast hosts Marcy Gordan (L) and Beth Costa (R) were on hand in Los Angeles to accept the Tasty Award for Best Food or Drink Podcast.

The Annual TASTE AWARDS are the premier awards celebrating the year's best in Food, Fashion, and Lifestyle programs on Television, in Film, Online, in Apps, and on Radio & Podcasts. The mission of "The Tasty's" is to recognize and acknowledge outstanding excellence in video, film, mobile and interactive content focused on food, drink, fashion, design, travel, health and lifestyle.

"We are beyond thrilled to accept the Taste Award for Best Food or Drink Podcast, and honored to be nominated alongside so many great shows in the category," said Wine Road Executive Director Beth Costa. "We look forward to bringing listeners more tips, itineraries, and recommendations for making the most of their time along the Wine Road in Northern Sonoma County."

The award-winning Wine Road podcast strives to highlight more than just member wineries and lodgings, but to give listeners the full, well-rounded picture of what it's like to visit the area with each episode showcasing a different Wine Road story. Popular past podcast topics include three-day itineraries of various Wine Road cities, in studio guests, outdoor activities in Sonoma County, relaxing along the Wine Road, and the local performing arts scene.

Quietly started in 2016 on a whim by Costa and wine writer Marcy Gordon, the early podcasts were recorded at the Wine Road offices with microphones ordered from Amazon and edited with tips from YouTube videos. Today, the podcast has its own website and is recorded in Sebastopol at Threshold Studios with state of the art microphones. You can listen to the Wine Road podcast at www.wineroadpodcast.com or download it on iTunes, GooglePlay, Libsyn, and iHeartRadio.

ABOUT WINE ROAD NORTHERN SONOMA COUNTY:

The Wine Road is a travel resource for those looking to visit the region, which is famous for its renowned wine producers and cuisine, scenic beauty, and wine country lifestyle. Made up of 200 wineries and 54 lodgings throughout the Alexander, Dry Creek, and Russian River valleys in Sonoma County, something is always going on along the Wine Road.

