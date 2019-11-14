Wine.com releases the "Wine.com 100" and "50 Most Intriguing" Wine Lists

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine.com, the nation's leading online wine retailer, today announced its 13th annual "Wine.com 100" and unveiled its inaugural "50 Most Intriguing Wines" list.

Reflecting the top wines purchased on the website during 2019, the Wine.com 100 is the industry's only list based exclusively on consumer purchasing behavior. With over 41,000 vintage-specific wines purchased at Wine.com over the past year, from 440 growing regions and 96 grape varieties, the Top 100 is an exclusive group representing the top 0.2% of wines offered on Wine.com.

This year, New Zealand's Kim Crawford 2018 Sauvignon Blanc topped the list, after ranking as high as #2 in 2009. "We are deeply proud that Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc is the #1-selling wine at Wine.com, and owe this success to our devoted fans," says Julie Rossman, VP of Marketing for Kim Crawford. "Every day for the past 20 years, our team has dedicated themselves to consistently delivering Kim Crawford's distinctive taste and high quality that has earned wine lovers' trust and loyalty, and this achievement only makes us work harder. We raise a glass to this great honor from our partner Wine.com, made possible by all of you."

Last year's top wine, Charles Smith's Substance Cabernet Sauvignon, appeared in positions #7 and #8 as the brand, like others, sold two vintages during the year, and continues to hold strong interest from Wine.com customers.

For the company's latest feature, the "50 Most Intriguing Wines of the Year", the wine professionals at Wine.com sought to highlight wines from the company's vast "long-tail" assortment, that many Wine.com consumers may not have yet discovered. Wine.com merchants considered a variety of factors, including a wine's uniqueness, regional specificity, quality-to-price ratio, production size and other factors that make the wine interesting to the Wine.com team.

See the list at www.wine.com/intriguing

"The inspiration for the Most Intriguing Wines of the Year list came after we introduced our "Most Interesting" sort feature in February," said Michael Osborn, Founder & Executive Vice President of Wine.com. "This new way to sort incorporates factors well beyond the singular popularity order that we have used for decades. Our "Most Interesting" sort uses a combination of proprietary factors and objective details about the wine to determine its unique rank within the assortment. Without this feature, many of our customers may not have discovered Txakolina Rose, Albarino from Uruguay, or new brands like Chile's Vina Vik, all examples of wine that made our intriguing list."

The 10 most popular sellers on the Wine.com 100 this year:

Kim Crawford 2018 Sauvignon Blanc Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut Meiomi 2017 Pinot Noir La Marca Prosecco Kendall-Jackson 2017 Vintner's Reserve Chardonnay Tenuta di Nozzole 2015 Chianti Classico Riserva Substance 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon Substance 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon DAOU Vineyards 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon Decoy 2016 Sonoma Cabernet Sauvignon

The complete 2019 Wine.com 100 list is available at www.wine.com/100 and also available in a pdf file.

A look back at the Wine.com 100 #1 wines:

2019: Kim Crawford 2018 Sauvignon Blanc (New Zealand)

2018: Substance 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon (Washington State)

2017: Kendall Jackson 2015 Vintner's Reserve Chardonnay (California)

2016: Brancott 2015 Sauvignon Blanc (New Zealand)

2015: Meiomi 2013 Pinot Noir (California)

2014: Caymus 2012 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon (California)

2013: Viña Eguia 2007 Reserva (Spain)

2012: Columbia Crest 2009 Two Vines Cabernet Sauvignon (Washington State)

2011: Tilia 2009 Cabernet Sauvignon (Argentina)

2010: d'Arenberg 2008 Stump Jump Shiraz (Australia)

2009: Cambria 2006 Julia's Vineyard Pinot Noir (California)

2008: Veramonte 2006 Cabernet Sauvignon Reserva (Chile)

2007: Hogue 2003 Genesis Cabernet Sauvignon (Washington State)

ABOUT WINE.COM

Wine.com is the nation's leading online wine and spirits retailer, offering selection, guidance and convenience not found in brick and mortar stores. The company provides its customers access to the world's largest wine and spirits store, with experts available to chat 7 days a week on its website and app. With multiple fulfillment centers and the most sophisticated alcohol retail distribution network in the United States, Wine.com delivers in 1-2 days to most addresses, offering date-certain delivery and convenient pickup options from 14,000 Walgreens and FedEx Office locations nationwide. The company's popular free shipping program, StewardShip, provides unlimited shipments and exclusive access to new releases for $49 per year. Wine.com's mission, to inspire the wine lifestyle through innovation, is captured in its brand manifesto video, viewable here . For more information, visit the company's website at www.wine.com or download its app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

